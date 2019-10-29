iifl-logo-icon 1
Vijay Shanthi Builders Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.1
(-4.55%)
Oct 29, 2019|03:32:18 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Vijay Shanthi Builders Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

84.9

78.44

56.52

64.57

yoy growth (%)

8.24

38.78

-12.46

-1.49

Raw materials

-49.73

-25.26

-14.39

-16.76

As % of sales

58.57

32.2

25.46

25.97

Employee costs

-2.55

-2.33

-2.18

-3.71

As % of sales

3.01

2.97

3.85

5.74

Other costs

-32.44

-32.88

-38.47

-40.74

As % of sales (Other Cost)

38.21

41.92

68.06

63.09

Operating profit

0.16

17.96

1.47

3.34

OPM

0.19

22.89

2.61

5.18

Depreciation

-0.3

-0.32

-0.38

-0.5

Interest expense

-0.21

-9.28

-0.59

-0.5

Other income

0.45

0.28

0.53

0.53

Profit before tax

0.1

8.63

1.04

2.87

Taxes

-0.08

-3.91

-0.33

-0.99

Tax rate

-78.7

-45.29

-31.81

-34.55

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.02

4.72

0.71

1.87

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.02

4.72

0.71

1.87

yoy growth (%)

-99.5

564.96

-62.2

-53.84

NPM

0.02

6.02

1.25

2.91

QUICKLINKS FOR Vijay Shanthi Builders Ltd

