Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
84.9
78.44
56.52
64.57
yoy growth (%)
8.24
38.78
-12.46
-1.49
Raw materials
-49.73
-25.26
-14.39
-16.76
As % of sales
58.57
32.2
25.46
25.97
Employee costs
-2.55
-2.33
-2.18
-3.71
As % of sales
3.01
2.97
3.85
5.74
Other costs
-32.44
-32.88
-38.47
-40.74
As % of sales (Other Cost)
38.21
41.92
68.06
63.09
Operating profit
0.16
17.96
1.47
3.34
OPM
0.19
22.89
2.61
5.18
Depreciation
-0.3
-0.32
-0.38
-0.5
Interest expense
-0.21
-9.28
-0.59
-0.5
Other income
0.45
0.28
0.53
0.53
Profit before tax
0.1
8.63
1.04
2.87
Taxes
-0.08
-3.91
-0.33
-0.99
Tax rate
-78.7
-45.29
-31.81
-34.55
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.02
4.72
0.71
1.87
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.02
4.72
0.71
1.87
yoy growth (%)
-99.5
564.96
-62.2
-53.84
NPM
0.02
6.02
1.25
2.91
