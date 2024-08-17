iifl-logo-icon 1
International Constructions Ltd Share Price

98.7
(0%)
Dec 5, 2022|03:32:16 PM

International Constructions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

99

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0.81

Day's High

99

Day's Low

93.55

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

44.5

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

35.83

P/E

3.55

EPS

25.1

Divi. Yield

0

International Constructions Ltd Corporate Action

International Constructions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

International Constructions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:23 AM
Sep-2022Jun-2022Mar-2022Dec-2021
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 75.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 75.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 24.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

International Constructions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

10.92

10.92

3.63

3.63

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

12.52

5.51

9.02

7.81

Net Worth

23.44

16.43

12.65

11.44

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

4.6

0

1.44

0.18

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

702.72

-75.22

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1.01

-1.13

-1.09

-0.21

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.73

-0.76

0.08

-2.05

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-1.51

0.3

0

0

Working capital

1.69

-3.7

-0.06

2.62

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

702.72

-75.22

Op profit growth

-307.86

-815.59

-109.79

-615.11

EBIT growth

-1,387.05

-149.03

-135.85

-310.96

Net profit growth

-365.56

-706.18

-103.7

108.22

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2012

Gross Sales

6.91

16.38

0

2.47

19.7

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6.91

16.38

0

2.47

19.7

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

1.19

Other Income

2.8

1.59

1.37

0.23

0

International Constructions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.95

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

249.81

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.9

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.88

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

679.5

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT International Constructions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

ANIL KUMAR SETHI

Director

Priti Devi Sethi

Chairman & Independent Directo

Amitava Basu

Director

Rajesh Kandoi

Company Secretary

Nitesh Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by International Constructions Ltd

Summary

International Constructions Limited was incorporated in August 01, 1983. The company is involved into the business of job work contracts and investments in securities. During the year 2013, ADD Technologies (India) Limited (Formerly known as SPML Technologies Limited) continues to be the subsidiary of the Company.During the year 2016-17, the company has given a loan of Rs 7.42 crores.In FY 2017-18, the company made investments in securities worth Rs 16.25 crores.During the year 2017-18, the company has given a loan of Rs 4.84 crores.In FY 2017-18, the company made investments in securities worth Rs 16.86 crores.During the year 2018-19, the company has given a loan of Rs 4.36 crores.During FY 2018-19, the company has given a guarantee of Rs 10 crores in favor of Bankers on behalf of its subsidiary, ADD Technologies (India) Limited.In FY 2018-19, the company made investments in securities worth Rs 18.92 crores.
