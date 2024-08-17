Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConstruction
Open₹99
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.81
Day's High₹99
Day's Low₹93.55
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹44.5
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)35.83
P/E3.55
EPS25.1
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
10.92
10.92
3.63
3.63
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
12.52
5.51
9.02
7.81
Net Worth
23.44
16.43
12.65
11.44
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
4.6
0
1.44
0.18
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
702.72
-75.22
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1.01
-1.13
-1.09
-0.21
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.73
-0.76
0.08
-2.05
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-1.51
0.3
0
0
Working capital
1.69
-3.7
-0.06
2.62
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
702.72
-75.22
Op profit growth
-307.86
-815.59
-109.79
-615.11
EBIT growth
-1,387.05
-149.03
-135.85
-310.96
Net profit growth
-365.56
-706.18
-103.7
108.22
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
6.91
16.38
0
2.47
19.7
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6.91
16.38
0
2.47
19.7
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
1.19
Other Income
2.8
1.59
1.37
0.23
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.95
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
249.81
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.9
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.88
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
679.5
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
ANIL KUMAR SETHI
Director
Priti Devi Sethi
Chairman & Independent Directo
Amitava Basu
Director
Rajesh Kandoi
Company Secretary
Nitesh Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by International Constructions Ltd
Summary
International Constructions Limited was incorporated in August 01, 1983. The company is involved into the business of job work contracts and investments in securities. During the year 2013, ADD Technologies (India) Limited (Formerly known as SPML Technologies Limited) continues to be the subsidiary of the Company.During the year 2016-17, the company has given a loan of Rs 7.42 crores.In FY 2017-18, the company made investments in securities worth Rs 16.25 crores.During the year 2017-18, the company has given a loan of Rs 4.84 crores.In FY 2017-18, the company made investments in securities worth Rs 16.86 crores.During the year 2018-19, the company has given a loan of Rs 4.36 crores.During FY 2018-19, the company has given a guarantee of Rs 10 crores in favor of Bankers on behalf of its subsidiary, ADD Technologies (India) Limited.In FY 2018-19, the company made investments in securities worth Rs 18.92 crores.
