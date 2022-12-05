International Constructions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.73
-0.76
0.08
-2.05
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-1.51
0.3
0
0
Working capital
1.69
-3.7
-0.06
2.62
Other operating items
Operating
2.91
-4.16
0.01
0.56
Capital expenditure
0
-0.01
0
-0.11
Free cash flow
2.91
-4.17
0.01
0.45
Equity raised
15.6
18.16
24.03
19.03
Investing
-0.22
-2.05
-5.6
8.27
Financing
9.49
11.14
12.59
19.72
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
27.79
23.07
31.03
47.47
