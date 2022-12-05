iifl-logo-icon 1
International Constructions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

98.7
(0%)
Dec 5, 2022

International Constructions Ltd

International Constructions Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.73

-0.76

0.08

-2.05

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-1.51

0.3

0

0

Working capital

1.69

-3.7

-0.06

2.62

Other operating items

Operating

2.91

-4.16

0.01

0.56

Capital expenditure

0

-0.01

0

-0.11

Free cash flow

2.91

-4.17

0.01

0.45

Equity raised

15.6

18.16

24.03

19.03

Investing

-0.22

-2.05

-5.6

8.27

Financing

9.49

11.14

12.59

19.72

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

27.79

23.07

31.03

47.47

