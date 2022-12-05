iifl-logo-icon 1
International Constructions Ltd Key Ratios

98.7
(0%)
Dec 5, 2022

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

308.46

-51.01

Op profit growth

-397.4

-718.51

-120.74

-2,867.97

EBIT growth

-545.45

-3,014.17

-104.18

-406.59

Net profit growth

-132.63

404.04

136.07

-113.25

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

45.44

0

16.37

-322.46

EBIT margin

46.37

0

2.36

-231.38

Net profit margin

13.54

0

-54.6

-94.48

RoCE

11.19

-2.32

0.07

-1.87

RoNW

1.92

-5.24

-0.8

-0.3

RoA

0.81

-2.31

-0.41

-0.19

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

6.11

-18.71

-3.71

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

2.14

-20.28

-5.28

-3.14

Book value per share

84.86

73.41

104.87

126.52

Valuation ratios

P/E

2.85

-0.26

-4.44

0

P/CEPS

8.13

-0.24

-3.12

P/B

0.2

0.06

0.15

EV/EBIDTA

1.87

-9.37

25.72

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-41.91

-72.94

18.2

0.08

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

91.46

0

568

1,466.27

Inventory days

7.13

0

0

0

Creditor days

-151.92

-606.63

-844.43

-433.49

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-4.7

1.48

-0.06

1.73

Net debt / equity

0.34

0.33

0.26

0.29

Net debt / op. profit

1.42

-3.52

25.23

-6.85

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-5.85

0

0

0

Employee costs

-37.05

0

-54.27

-37.72

Other costs

-11.65

0

-29.34

-384.74

