|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
308.46
-51.01
Op profit growth
-397.4
-718.51
-120.74
-2,867.97
EBIT growth
-545.45
-3,014.17
-104.18
-406.59
Net profit growth
-132.63
404.04
136.07
-113.25
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
45.44
0
16.37
-322.46
EBIT margin
46.37
0
2.36
-231.38
Net profit margin
13.54
0
-54.6
-94.48
RoCE
11.19
-2.32
0.07
-1.87
RoNW
1.92
-5.24
-0.8
-0.3
RoA
0.81
-2.31
-0.41
-0.19
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
6.11
-18.71
-3.71
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
2.14
-20.28
-5.28
-3.14
Book value per share
84.86
73.41
104.87
126.52
Valuation ratios
P/E
2.85
-0.26
-4.44
0
P/CEPS
8.13
-0.24
-3.12
P/B
0.2
0.06
0.15
EV/EBIDTA
1.87
-9.37
25.72
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-41.91
-72.94
18.2
0.08
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
91.46
0
568
1,466.27
Inventory days
7.13
0
0
0
Creditor days
-151.92
-606.63
-844.43
-433.49
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-4.7
1.48
-0.06
1.73
Net debt / equity
0.34
0.33
0.26
0.29
Net debt / op. profit
1.42
-3.52
25.23
-6.85
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-5.85
0
0
0
Employee costs
-37.05
0
-54.27
-37.72
Other costs
-11.65
0
-29.34
-384.74
