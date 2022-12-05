iifl-logo-icon 1
International Constructions Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

98.7
(0%)
Dec 5, 2022|03:29:16 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

4.6

0

1.44

0.18

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

702.72

-75.22

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1.01

-1.13

-1.09

-0.21

As % of sales

22.08

0

75.76

121.18

Other costs

-0.51

-0.34

-0.14

-2.07

As % of sales (Other Cost)

11.17

0

9.95

1,149.48

Operating profit

3.07

-1.47

0.2

-2.11

OPM

66.74

0

14.27

-1,170.67

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

-0.56

-0.51

-0.43

-0.59

Other income

0.22

1.22

0.31

0.65

Profit before tax

2.73

-0.76

0.08

-2.05

Taxes

-1.51

0.3

0

0

Tax rate

-55.29

-40.08

-9.5

0.09

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.22

-0.46

0.07

-2.05

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.22

-0.46

0.07

-2.05

yoy growth (%)

-365.56

-706.18

-103.7

108.22

NPM

26.57

0

5.25

-1,138.52

