|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
4.6
0
1.44
0.18
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
702.72
-75.22
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1.01
-1.13
-1.09
-0.21
As % of sales
22.08
0
75.76
121.18
Other costs
-0.51
-0.34
-0.14
-2.07
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.17
0
9.95
1,149.48
Operating profit
3.07
-1.47
0.2
-2.11
OPM
66.74
0
14.27
-1,170.67
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
-0.56
-0.51
-0.43
-0.59
Other income
0.22
1.22
0.31
0.65
Profit before tax
2.73
-0.76
0.08
-2.05
Taxes
-1.51
0.3
0
0
Tax rate
-55.29
-40.08
-9.5
0.09
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.22
-0.46
0.07
-2.05
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.22
-0.46
0.07
-2.05
yoy growth (%)
-365.56
-706.18
-103.7
108.22
NPM
26.57
0
5.25
-1,138.52
