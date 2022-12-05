International Constructions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
10.92
10.92
3.63
3.63
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
12.52
5.51
9.02
7.81
Net Worth
23.44
16.43
12.65
11.44
Minority Interest
Debt
6.42
5.43
4.81
4.68
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.65
2.54
1.11
1.75
Total Liabilities
31.51
24.4
18.57
17.87
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.01
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
17.23
22.86
16.65
16.87
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.81
0.63
0
1.73
Networking Capital
12.22
0.84
1.91
-0.83
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.25
0.12
3.77
0.06
Debtor Days
298.77
0
Other Current Assets
12.64
5.07
3.69
3.08
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
-0.05
-0.06
-0.02
Creditor Days
4.75
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.66
-4.3
-5.49
-3.95
Cash
1.26
0.07
0.03
0.11
Total Assets
31.53
24.41
18.59
17.88
