International Constructions Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
|Dec-2011
Gross Sales
5.17
7.85
0
0
10.64
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5.17
7.85
0
0
10.64
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0.62
Other Income
0.88
1.48
0.18
2.11
0
Total Income
6.05
9.33
0.18
2.11
11.26
Total Expenditure
6.15
8.16
2.24
0.42
9.57
PBIDT
-0.09
1.17
-2.06
1.69
1.67
Interest
1.33
1.2
0.43
1.01
1.42
PBDT
-1.42
-0.03
-2.48
0.67
0.25
Depreciation
0.6
1.05
0.22
0.43
2.19
Minority Interest Before NP
-0.23
-0.04
-0.26
0.34
0
Tax
0
0.38
0
0
0.2
Deferred Tax
-0.28
0.29
-0.17
0.41
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-1.51
-1.7
-2.27
-0.5
-2.14
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0.01
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1.51
-1.7
-2.27
-0.5
-2.16
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.51
-1.7
-2.27
-0.5
-2.16
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-4.15
-4.69
-6.26
-1.38
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.63
3.63
3.63
3.63
3.63
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-1.74
14.9
0
0
15.78
PBDTM(%)
-27.46
-0.38
0
0
2.34
PATM(%)
-29.2
-21.65
0
0
-20.11
