International Constructions Ltd Nine Monthly Results

98.7
(0%)
Dec 5, 2022|03:29:16 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018Dec-2011

Gross Sales

5.17

7.85

0

0

10.64

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5.17

7.85

0

0

10.64

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0.62

Other Income

0.88

1.48

0.18

2.11

0

Total Income

6.05

9.33

0.18

2.11

11.26

Total Expenditure

6.15

8.16

2.24

0.42

9.57

PBIDT

-0.09

1.17

-2.06

1.69

1.67

Interest

1.33

1.2

0.43

1.01

1.42

PBDT

-1.42

-0.03

-2.48

0.67

0.25

Depreciation

0.6

1.05

0.22

0.43

2.19

Minority Interest Before NP

-0.23

-0.04

-0.26

0.34

0

Tax

0

0.38

0

0

0.2

Deferred Tax

-0.28

0.29

-0.17

0.41

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-1.51

-1.7

-2.27

-0.5

-2.14

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0.01

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1.51

-1.7

-2.27

-0.5

-2.16

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1.51

-1.7

-2.27

-0.5

-2.16

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-4.15

-4.69

-6.26

-1.38

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

3.63

3.63

3.63

3.63

3.63

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-1.74

14.9

0

0

15.78

PBDTM(%)

-27.46

-0.38

0

0

2.34

PATM(%)

-29.2

-21.65

0

0

-20.11

