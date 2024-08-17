iifl-logo-icon 1
International Constructions Ltd Quarterly Results

98.7
(0%)
Dec 5, 2022|03:29:16 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2022Jun-2022Mar-2022Dec-2021Sept-2021

Gross Sales

51.56

1.56

1.74

1.77

1.9

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

51.56

1.56

1.74

1.77

1.9

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.83

0.45

2.08

0.2

0.48

Total Income

54.38

2.01

3.82

1.96

2.38

Total Expenditure

78.71

1.86

2.18

2.38

2.23

PBIDT

-24.32

0.14

1.64

-0.42

0.14

Interest

2.3

0.41

0.51

0.46

0.48

PBDT

-26.62

-0.26

1.13

-0.88

-0.33

Depreciation

4.86

0.13

0.13

0.2

0.24

Minority Interest Before NP

-8.31

0.02

0.22

-0.01

-0.28

Tax

2.18

0

-0.15

0

-0.07

Deferred Tax

-0.23

-0.15

-0.93

-0.58

0.26

Reported Profit After Tax

-25.11

-0.26

1.87

-0.49

-0.49

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-25.11

-0.26

1.87

-0.49

-0.49

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-25.11

-0.26

1.87

-0.49

-0.49

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-69.1

-0.72

5.14

-1.35

-1.34

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

3.63

3.63

3.63

3.63

3.63

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-47.16

8.97

94.25

-23.72

7.36

PBDTM(%)

-51.62

-16.66

64.94

-49.71

-17.36

PATM(%)

-48.7

-16.66

107.47

-27.68

-25.78

