International Constructions Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2022
|Jun-2022
|Mar-2022
|Dec-2021
|Sept-2021
Gross Sales
51.56
1.56
1.74
1.77
1.9
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
51.56
1.56
1.74
1.77
1.9
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.83
0.45
2.08
0.2
0.48
Total Income
54.38
2.01
3.82
1.96
2.38
Total Expenditure
78.71
1.86
2.18
2.38
2.23
PBIDT
-24.32
0.14
1.64
-0.42
0.14
Interest
2.3
0.41
0.51
0.46
0.48
PBDT
-26.62
-0.26
1.13
-0.88
-0.33
Depreciation
4.86
0.13
0.13
0.2
0.24
Minority Interest Before NP
-8.31
0.02
0.22
-0.01
-0.28
Tax
2.18
0
-0.15
0
-0.07
Deferred Tax
-0.23
-0.15
-0.93
-0.58
0.26
Reported Profit After Tax
-25.11
-0.26
1.87
-0.49
-0.49
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-25.11
-0.26
1.87
-0.49
-0.49
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-25.11
-0.26
1.87
-0.49
-0.49
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-69.1
-0.72
5.14
-1.35
-1.34
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.63
3.63
3.63
3.63
3.63
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-47.16
8.97
94.25
-23.72
7.36
PBDTM(%)
-51.62
-16.66
64.94
-49.71
-17.36
PATM(%)
-48.7
-16.66
107.47
-27.68
-25.78
