To the members of INTERNATIONAL CONSTRUCTIONS LIMITED

Report on the audit of the Standalone financial statements

Opinion

We have audited the Standalone financial statements of INTERNATIONAL CONSTRUCTIONS LIMITED (the ‘Company), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31 March 2023, the statement of profit and loss (including Other Comprehensive income), the statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies ,2013 (‘the Act")in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rule, 2015, as amended (‘Ind AS) and the other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2023, and its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone financial statements section of our report.

We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independent requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw your attention to the note number 1, with regard to the Back ground information of the company. During the year the company has delisted its equity shares from the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE). Our report is not qualified in this matter.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of other information. The other information comprises the information included in the boards report including annexures to boards report and shareholders information, but does not include the Standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements.

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the ‘Act) with respect to the preparation of these Standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with Ind AS and the other accounting principles generally accepted in India.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors of the Company are responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibility for the audit of the Standalone Financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on other legal and Regulatory requirements

1) As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

(a) we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) the balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss including other comprehensive income, the statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flows dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) in our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards notified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

(e) on the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act; and

(f) with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over the financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer our separate report in Annexure "A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

(g) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the company has paid remuneration to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigation on its financial position in its standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the Standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the Standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries ; and

(c) Based on our audit procedures that we have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations provided by the management under sub-clause (a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared any dividend during the year.

vi. Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company with effect from April 1, 2023, and accordingly, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.

2) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the ‘Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in Annexure ‘B to this Report, a statement on the matters specified in para 3 and 4 of the said Order, to the extent applicable.

For G.L.KOTHARI & Co.,

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No.: 001445S

CA G.L.KOTHARI

Proprietor

Membership No.: 025481

UDIN: 23025481BGWULX4987

Place: Bangalore

Date: 28/09/2023

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 (f) under ‘Report on other legal and regulatory requirements section of our report to the Members of INTERNATIONAL CONSTRUCTIONS LIMITED of even date)

Report on the internal financial controls over financial reporting under clause (i) of sub - section 3 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of INTERNATIONAL CONSTRUCTIONS LIMITED ("the Company") as at March 31, 2023, in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements responsibility for internal financial controls

The board of directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the standards on auditing prescribed under Section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and, both issued by the Institute of chartered Accountants of India. Those standards and the guidance note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement in the Standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial control system over financial reporting.

Meaning of internal financial controls over financial reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (i) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (ii) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (iii) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management of override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial control system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For G.L.KOTHARI & Co.,

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No.: 001445S

CA G.L.KOTHARI

Proprietor

Membership No.: 025481

UDIN: 23025481BGWULX4987

Place: Bangalore

Date: 28/09/2023

Annexure - B to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 2 under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" Section of our report to the members of INTERNATIONAL CONSTRUCTIONS LIMITED of even date.

Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the Standalone financial statements of the Company and taking into consideration the information and explanations given to us and the books of account and other records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we report that:

(i) In respect of companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

a) A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

B) The Company has no intangible assets. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(i)(a)(B) of the Order are not applicable.

b) The Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year and according to the information and explanation given no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the frequency of verification of the Property, Plant and Equipment is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

c) The Company does not hold any immovable properties. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ii)(c) of the Order are not applicable.

d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable

e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2023 for holding any Benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) a) The Company does not hold any Inventory. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order are not applicable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the records examined by us, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits aggregating to more than five crores by banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets at any point of time of the year. Hence reporting under paragraph 3(ii)(b) of the Order does not arise.

(iii) a) The Company has granted loan, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs) or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Act, and details for the same are as follows:

A. Details of Loans or Advances and Guarantees or Security granted to subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates

(Amount in Rs. 000)

Name of the Concern Nature of Relationship Nature of transaction Aggregate amount during the FY Balance outstanding at the balance sheet ADD Reality ltd Subsidiary Company Loan 50,022.56 54,428.15

B. Loans or Advances and Guarantees or Security to other parties:

Name of the Concern Nature of Relationship Nature of transaction Aggregate amount during the FY Balance outstanding at the balance sheet ADD Energy Management Co. Pvt. Ltd Enterprises in which KMP/Relatives of KMP having significant influence or control Loan 95,096.06 62,746.15

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the records examined by us, the investments made, guarantees provided, security and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the companys interest.

c) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, in respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, the company has stipulated the terms and conditions as on demand and interest free. Since, the company has not demanded the loans, the repayment of principal and payment of interest is regular;

d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the records examined by us, since the company has not demanded the loans during the year, there are no overdue amounts.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the records examined by us, there is no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties, Hence reporting under paragraph 3(iii)(e) of the Order does not arise.

f) According to the in information and explanations given to us, and the records examined by us, the company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans repayable on demand:

(Amount in Rs. 000)

Name of the Concern Nature of Relationship Aggregate amount during the FY % thereafter of to the total loans granted ADD Reality ltd Subsidiary Company 50,022.56 34.47 ADD Energy Management Co. Pvt. Ltd Enterprises in which KMP/Relatives of KMP having significant influence or control 95,096.06 65.53

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the records examined by us, in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security, the provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act have been complied with.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable.

(vi) To the best of our knowledge and belief, the Central Government has not specified maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, in respect of Companys products/services. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(vi) of the Order are not applicable.

(vii) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

a) The Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, Goods and Services tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities.

b) The dues outstanding in respect of statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, Goods and Services tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues on account of any dispute are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount (in ‘000) Amount paid under Protest (in ‘000) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income tax Act, 1961 Income tax Penality u/s 271 (1)(c) 3,127.23 - AY 2016-17 Commissioner Income Tax (Appeals)

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

(ix) a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender, hence reporting under paragraph 3(ix)(a) of the Order does not arise.

b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has applied term loans for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the funds raised on short term basis have not been utilized for long term purposes.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

f) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

(x) a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and hence, reporting under this paragraph 3(x)(a) of the order is not applicable.

b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (x) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company by any person has been noticed or reported during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xi) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) Since there is no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company by any person has been noticed or reported during the year, paragraph 3 (xi) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

c) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no whistle-blower complaints, have been received by the Company during the year.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Indian accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors. Hence provisions of section 192 of Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) and (b) of the Order is not applicable.

b) In our opinion, the company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934;

c) In our opinion, the company is not a core investment company (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d) In our opinion, the Group has no CIC, Hence reporting under this clause 3(xvi)(d) will not arise.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash loss during the financial year covered by our audit but has incurred cash loss of Rs. Rs.1,22,322.02 during the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) a) Since the provisions of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company, the reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(xxi) The financial statements are not consolidated financial statements, accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable.

For G.L.KOTHARI & Co.,

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No.: 001445S

CA G.L.KOTHARI

Proprietor

Membership No.: 025481

UDIN: 23025481BGWULX4987

Place: Bangalore

Date: 28/09/2023