International Constructions Ltd Summary

International Constructions Limited was incorporated in August 01, 1983. The company is involved into the business of job work contracts and investments in securities. During the year 2013, ADD Technologies (India) Limited (Formerly known as SPML Technologies Limited) continues to be the subsidiary of the Company.During the year 2016-17, the company has given a loan of Rs 7.42 crores.In FY 2017-18, the company made investments in securities worth Rs 16.25 crores.During the year 2017-18, the company has given a loan of Rs 4.84 crores.In FY 2017-18, the company made investments in securities worth Rs 16.86 crores.During the year 2018-19, the company has given a loan of Rs 4.36 crores.During FY 2018-19, the company has given a guarantee of Rs 10 crores in favor of Bankers on behalf of its subsidiary, ADD Technologies (India) Limited.In FY 2018-19, the company made investments in securities worth Rs 18.92 crores.