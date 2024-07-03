iifl-logo-icon 1
Generic Engineering Construction & Projects Ltd Share Price

40.91
(-4.26%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:57:43 PM

  • Open44
  • Day's High44
  • 52 Wk High70.97
  • Prev. Close42.73
  • Day's Low40.6
  • 52 Wk Low 34.55
  • Turnover (lac)13.16
  • P/E22.38
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value48.32
  • EPS1.92
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)233.13
  • Div. Yield0.11
View All Historical Data
Generic Engineering Construction & Projects Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

44

Prev. Close

42.73

Turnover(Lac.)

13.16

Day's High

44

Day's Low

40.6

52 Week's High

70.97

52 Week's Low

34.55

Book Value

48.32

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

233.13

P/E

22.38

EPS

1.92

Divi. Yield

0.11

Generic Engineering Construction & Projects Ltd Corporate Action

11 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

10 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Dec, 2024

arrow

11 Jul 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.05

Record Date: 23 Sep, 2023

arrow

23 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

18 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Generic Engineering Construction & Projects Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Generic Engineering Construction & Projects Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:18 PM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Aug-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 40.30%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 40.30%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 59.69%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Generic Engineering Construction & Projects Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

30.93

30.93

25.56

21.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

231.93

220.93

172.7

158.73

Net Worth

262.86

251.86

198.26

179.8

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

130.73

200.35

138.32

37.92

yoy growth (%)

-34.74

44.84

264.73

8,024.31

Raw materials

-44.83

-77.21

-60.8

-22.33

As % of sales

34.29

38.53

43.95

58.88

Employee costs

-6.66

-8.13

-3.23

-0.29

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

4.22

19.29

15.65

2.24

Depreciation

-7.99

-5.47

-2.33

-0.11

Tax paid

-1.43

-4.76

-4.15

-0.59

Working capital

-5.62

36.83

63.66

20.33

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-34.74

44.84

264.73

8,024.31

Op profit growth

-41.48

48.93

693.72

3,742.99

EBIT growth

-58.3

37.26

499.2

1,956.81

Net profit growth

-80.85

26.44

596.81

760.16

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Generic Engineering Construction & Projects Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.95

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

249.81

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.9

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.88

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

679.5

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Generic Engineering Construction & Projects Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Sheetal B Nagda

Managing Director

Manish Ravilal Patel

Executive Director & CFO

Tarak Bipinchandra Gor

Independent Director

Rajesh Ladhad

Director

Jayesh Sheshmal Rawal

Independent Director

Anurag Pathak

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Khusboo Agarwal

Additional Director.

Namita Ravindra Talele

Additional Executive Director

Dhairya Manish Patel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Generic Engineering Construction & Projects Ltd

Summary

Generic Engineering Construction & Projects Limited (formerly known as Welplace Portfolio & Financial Consultancy Services Limited) was incorporated on 31st October, 1994 as a Public Limited Company. Mr. Ravilal Patel, the founder, started the civil contracting business in 1967 in the name of Generic Enterprise. The Company is engaged in the construction of residential, industrial, commercial and Institutional buildings with presence in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Goa. The Company offers general contracting, design-build; engineering, procurement and construction (EPC); and project management consultancy (PMC) services. It has expertise in building data centers, hospitals, schools, all types of industrial and residential buildings. It is a pioneer in building cold storages. The Company has highest market share of contracting business in the fastest growing market of Navi Mumbai, where it delivered more than 300 industrial buildings. It provides designing and engineering services for architecture, structural, electrical, mechanical, HVAC, plumbing and sewerage, fire protection, building management, and infrastructure works. Mr. Ravilal Patel, the founder, started the civil contracting business in 1967 in the name of Generic Enterprise.The Company commenced their operations in Nov, 1994. In 2004, the Company was incorporated as Generic Engineering and Construction Pvt. Ltd. In 2013, it ventured into cold storage projects with temperature range up to -4
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Generic Engineering Construction & Projects Ltd share price today?

The Generic Engineering Construction & Projects Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹40.91 today.

What is the Market Cap of Generic Engineering Construction & Projects Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Generic Engineering Construction & Projects Ltd is ₹233.13 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Generic Engineering Construction & Projects Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Generic Engineering Construction & Projects Ltd is 22.38 and 0.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Generic Engineering Construction & Projects Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Generic Engineering Construction & Projects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Generic Engineering Construction & Projects Ltd is ₹34.55 and ₹70.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Generic Engineering Construction & Projects Ltd?

Generic Engineering Construction & Projects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -5.42%, 3 Years at 0.86%, 1 Year at 4.22%, 6 Month at -9.80%, 3 Month at -1.13% and 1 Month at 1.57%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Generic Engineering Construction & Projects Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Generic Engineering Construction & Projects Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 40.30 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 59.69 %

