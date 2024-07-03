Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConstruction
Open₹44
Prev. Close₹42.73
Turnover(Lac.)₹13.16
Day's High₹44
Day's Low₹40.6
52 Week's High₹70.97
52 Week's Low₹34.55
Book Value₹48.32
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)233.13
P/E22.38
EPS1.92
Divi. Yield0.11
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
30.93
30.93
25.56
21.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
231.93
220.93
172.7
158.73
Net Worth
262.86
251.86
198.26
179.8
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
130.73
200.35
138.32
37.92
yoy growth (%)
-34.74
44.84
264.73
8,024.31
Raw materials
-44.83
-77.21
-60.8
-22.33
As % of sales
34.29
38.53
43.95
58.88
Employee costs
-6.66
-8.13
-3.23
-0.29
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
4.22
19.29
15.65
2.24
Depreciation
-7.99
-5.47
-2.33
-0.11
Tax paid
-1.43
-4.76
-4.15
-0.59
Working capital
-5.62
36.83
63.66
20.33
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-34.74
44.84
264.73
8,024.31
Op profit growth
-41.48
48.93
693.72
3,742.99
EBIT growth
-58.3
37.26
499.2
1,956.81
Net profit growth
-80.85
26.44
596.81
760.16
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.95
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
249.81
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.9
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.88
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
679.5
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Sheetal B Nagda
Managing Director
Manish Ravilal Patel
Executive Director & CFO
Tarak Bipinchandra Gor
Independent Director
Rajesh Ladhad
Director
Jayesh Sheshmal Rawal
Independent Director
Anurag Pathak
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Khusboo Agarwal
Additional Director.
Namita Ravindra Talele
Additional Executive Director
Dhairya Manish Patel
Reports by Generic Engineering Construction & Projects Ltd
Summary
Generic Engineering Construction & Projects Limited (formerly known as Welplace Portfolio & Financial Consultancy Services Limited) was incorporated on 31st October, 1994 as a Public Limited Company. Mr. Ravilal Patel, the founder, started the civil contracting business in 1967 in the name of Generic Enterprise. The Company is engaged in the construction of residential, industrial, commercial and Institutional buildings with presence in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Goa. The Company offers general contracting, design-build; engineering, procurement and construction (EPC); and project management consultancy (PMC) services. It has expertise in building data centers, hospitals, schools, all types of industrial and residential buildings. It is a pioneer in building cold storages. The Company has highest market share of contracting business in the fastest growing market of Navi Mumbai, where it delivered more than 300 industrial buildings. It provides designing and engineering services for architecture, structural, electrical, mechanical, HVAC, plumbing and sewerage, fire protection, building management, and infrastructure works. Mr. Ravilal Patel, the founder, started the civil contracting business in 1967 in the name of Generic Enterprise.The Company commenced their operations in Nov, 1994. In 2004, the Company was incorporated as Generic Engineering and Construction Pvt. Ltd. In 2013, it ventured into cold storage projects with temperature range up to -4
The Generic Engineering Construction & Projects Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹40.91 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Generic Engineering Construction & Projects Ltd is ₹233.13 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Generic Engineering Construction & Projects Ltd is 22.38 and 0.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Generic Engineering Construction & Projects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Generic Engineering Construction & Projects Ltd is ₹34.55 and ₹70.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Generic Engineering Construction & Projects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -5.42%, 3 Years at 0.86%, 1 Year at 4.22%, 6 Month at -9.80%, 3 Month at -1.13% and 1 Month at 1.57%.
