Generic Engineering Construction & Projects Ltd Summary

Generic Engineering Construction & Projects Limited (formerly known as Welplace Portfolio & Financial Consultancy Services Limited) was incorporated on 31st October, 1994 as a Public Limited Company. Mr. Ravilal Patel, the founder, started the civil contracting business in 1967 in the name of Generic Enterprise. The Company is engaged in the construction of residential, industrial, commercial and Institutional buildings with presence in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Goa. The Company offers general contracting, design-build; engineering, procurement and construction (EPC); and project management consultancy (PMC) services. It has expertise in building data centers, hospitals, schools, all types of industrial and residential buildings. It is a pioneer in building cold storages. The Company has highest market share of contracting business in the fastest growing market of Navi Mumbai, where it delivered more than 300 industrial buildings. It provides designing and engineering services for architecture, structural, electrical, mechanical, HVAC, plumbing and sewerage, fire protection, building management, and infrastructure works. The Company commenced their operations in Nov, 1994. In 2004, the Company was incorporated as Generic Engineering and Construction Pvt. Ltd. In 2013, it ventured into cold storage projects with temperature range up to -40 C. In 2015, it executed its first Design & Build project. In 2016, it acquired Kokilaben Dhirubhai Hospital at Navi Mumbai, which got completed in 2018. In 2016, Generic Engineering Construction and Projects Ltd. (GENERIC) was listed on BSE via reverse-merger process, by acquiring Generic Engineering Construction & Projects Limited.In 2016-17, the Company acquired the business of Generic Engineering and Construction Private Limited (GECPL) through Business Transfer Agreement effective November 07, 2016.During year 2021-22, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company named Generic Chartered Resources Private Limited was incorporatedon April 06, 2021.