iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Generic Engineering Construction & Projects Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

42.47
(4.79%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:29:57 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Generic Engineering Construction & Projects Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

130.73

200.35

138.32

37.92

yoy growth (%)

-34.74

44.84

264.73

8,024.31

Raw materials

-44.83

-77.21

-60.8

-22.33

As % of sales

34.29

38.53

43.95

58.88

Employee costs

-6.66

-8.13

-3.23

-0.29

As % of sales

5.09

4.06

2.33

0.77

Other costs

-62.16

-85.84

-54.7

-12.83

As % of sales (Other Cost)

47.55

42.84

39.54

33.83

Operating profit

17.06

29.16

19.58

2.46

OPM

13.05

14.55

14.15

6.5

Depreciation

-7.99

-5.47

-2.33

-0.11

Interest expense

-6.02

-5.26

-2.24

-0.74

Other income

1.16

0.87

0.65

0.63

Profit before tax

4.22

19.29

15.65

2.24

Taxes

-1.43

-4.76

-4.15

-0.59

Tax rate

-34.09

-24.68

-26.55

-26.55

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.78

14.53

11.49

1.64

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.78

14.53

11.49

1.64

yoy growth (%)

-80.85

26.44

596.81

760.16

NPM

2.12

7.25

8.31

4.35

Generic Engineer : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Generic Engineering Construction & Projects Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.