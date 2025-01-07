Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
130.73
200.35
138.32
37.92
yoy growth (%)
-34.74
44.84
264.73
8,024.31
Raw materials
-44.83
-77.21
-60.8
-22.33
As % of sales
34.29
38.53
43.95
58.88
Employee costs
-6.66
-8.13
-3.23
-0.29
As % of sales
5.09
4.06
2.33
0.77
Other costs
-62.16
-85.84
-54.7
-12.83
As % of sales (Other Cost)
47.55
42.84
39.54
33.83
Operating profit
17.06
29.16
19.58
2.46
OPM
13.05
14.55
14.15
6.5
Depreciation
-7.99
-5.47
-2.33
-0.11
Interest expense
-6.02
-5.26
-2.24
-0.74
Other income
1.16
0.87
0.65
0.63
Profit before tax
4.22
19.29
15.65
2.24
Taxes
-1.43
-4.76
-4.15
-0.59
Tax rate
-34.09
-24.68
-26.55
-26.55
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.78
14.53
11.49
1.64
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.78
14.53
11.49
1.64
yoy growth (%)
-80.85
26.44
596.81
760.16
NPM
2.12
7.25
8.31
4.35
