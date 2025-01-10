Generic Engineering Construction & Projects Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
30.93
30.93
25.56
21.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
231.93
220.93
172.7
158.73
Net Worth
262.86
251.86
198.26
179.8
Minority Interest
Debt
67.67
59.23
52.17
47.09
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.31
2.31
0
1.7
Total Liabilities
332.84
313.4
250.43
228.59
Fixed Assets
95.58
101.65
97.03
85.24
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
8.06
5.36
1.47
0
Networking Capital
218.14
192.23
147.09
135.12
Inventories
79.96
83.93
68.09
49.23
Inventory Days
137.44
Sundry Debtors
117.1
86.63
88.25
63.33
Debtor Days
176.8
Other Current Assets
153.82
96.17
58.34
64.68
Sundry Creditors
-107.32
-52.42
-43.72
-29.14
Creditor Days
81.35
Other Current Liabilities
-25.42
-22.08
-23.87
-12.98
Cash
11.07
14.14
4.82
8.24
Total Assets
332.85
313.38
250.41
228.6
