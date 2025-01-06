iifl-logo-icon 1
Generic Engineering Construction & Projects Ltd Cash Flow Statement

40.53
(-5.15%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Generic Engineering Construction & Projects Ltd

Generic Engineer FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

4.22

19.29

15.65

2.24

Depreciation

-7.99

-5.47

-2.33

-0.11

Tax paid

-1.43

-4.76

-4.15

-0.59

Working capital

-5.62

36.83

63.66

20.33

Other operating items

Operating

-10.83

45.89

72.81

21.86

Capital expenditure

16.17

56.27

10.06

21.64

Free cash flow

5.33

102.16

82.87

43.5

Equity raised

312.1

241

118.27

40.47

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

6.9

28.35

2.18

11.26

Dividends paid

0

0

0.19

0.16

Net in cash

324.34

371.51

203.52

95.39

