Generic Engineering Construction & Projects Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
4.22
19.29
15.65
2.24
Depreciation
-7.99
-5.47
-2.33
-0.11
Tax paid
-1.43
-4.76
-4.15
-0.59
Working capital
-5.62
36.83
63.66
20.33
Other operating items
Operating
-10.83
45.89
72.81
21.86
Capital expenditure
16.17
56.27
10.06
21.64
Free cash flow
5.33
102.16
82.87
43.5
Equity raised
312.1
241
118.27
40.47
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
6.9
28.35
2.18
11.26
Dividends paid
0
0
0.19
0.16
Net in cash
324.34
371.51
203.52
95.39
No Record Found
