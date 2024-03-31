To

The Members of Generic Engineering Construction and Projects Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone financial statements of Generic Engineering Construction and Projects Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the statement of Assets and Liabilities as at March 31, 2024, and the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of changes in Equity and Cash Flows statement for the year the ended, and notes to the Standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as financial statement).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act,2013 (Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act, of the state of a airs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit, changes in equity and cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards on auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the code of ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the code of ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Revenue Recognition Our audit procedures on adoption of Ind AS 115, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (‘Ind AS 115), include: ? Evaluated the appropriateness of the Companys revenue recognition policies; ? Assessed the design and implementation of key controls over the recognition of contract revenue and margins, and tested the operating effectiveness of these controls; ? For a sample of contracts, tested the appropriateness of amount recognized by: ? reviewing the contract terms and conditions ? evaluating the identification of performance obligation ? evaluating the appropriateness of managements assessment that performance obligation was satisfied over time and consequent recognition of revenue ? reviewed legal and contracting certificate received from client/consultants appointed by clients ? Assessed that the disclosures made by the management are in accordance with the applicable accounting standard

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Board of Directors for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The accompanying financial statements have been approved by the Companys Board of Directors. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act.

The board of directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the Audit of the financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonablybe expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

? Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(I) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit ndings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

The Company has provided (and)/paid managerial remuneration which is in accordancewith the requisite approval mandated by the provisions of Section 197 of the Act read with Schedule V to the Act.

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure" A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The Standalone Statement of Assets and Liabilities, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements comply with the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the board of directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us;

i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 34 to the standalone financial statements;

ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

v) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, as on the date of this audit report, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

vi) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, and according to the information and explanations provided to us by the Management in this regard nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) as provided under (1) and (2) above, contain any material misstatement.

vii) The company has not complied with the the provision of sec 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

viii) As per the Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company with effect from April 1, 2023, but the audit trail has not been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

For Bilimoria Mehta & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No. 101490W Prakash Mehta Partner Membership no. 030382 UDIN: 24030382BKFJCM9187 Place of Signature: Mumbai Date: 30-05-2024

ANNEXURE A TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF GENERIC ENGINEERING CONSTRUCTION AND PROJECTS LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment,

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) All the Property, Plant and Equipment and right of use assets were physically veri ed by the management in the previous year in accordance with a planned programme of verifying them once in three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such veri cation.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the title deeds of immovable properties included in property, plant and equipment are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or Intangible Assets or both during the year. Accordingly, the requirements under paragraph 3(i)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceeding has been initiated or pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988, as amended and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(i) (e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(ii) (a) The Company has a system of physical verification of inventory whereby all items of inventory are physically verified over a period of time. Discrepancies, if any between physical stock and book records are adjusted in the books as and when the verifications and corresponding reconciliations are carried out. In our opinion, the frequency of verification, coverage and procedure of such verification is reasonable and appropriate. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess 5crores in aggregate from Bank on the basis of security of current assets. Quarterly statement led with such Bank are in the agreement with the books of accounts.

(iii) According to the information explanation provided to us, the Company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security, or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, rms, LimitedLiability Partnerships or any other parties. Hence, the requirements under paragraph 3(iii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has neither, directly or indirectly, granted any loan, or provided guarantee or security to any of its directors or to any other person in whom the director is interested, in accordance with the provisions of Section 185 of the Act nor made investments through more than two layers of investment companies in accordance with the provisions of Section 186 of the Act. Accordingly, provisions stated in paragraph 3(iv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules framed there under.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act in respect of Companys products/services and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) The Company does not have liability in respect of Duty of excise, Sales tax and Value added tax during the year since effective July 1, 2017, these statutory dues has been subsumed into GST.

According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, "undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess have been regularly deposited by the company with the appropriate authorities in all cases during the year.

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues (Incl. Interest and Penalty, as the case may be Amount (Rs. in Lakhs) Period to which the Amount relates Due Date Date of payment IncomeTax Tax and Interest 0.68 A.Y.2017 -18 26-01-2020 - IncomeTax Tax and Interest 26.60 AY 2022-23 08-02-2024 -

b) According to the information and explanation given to us, there no dues of income tax or sales-tax or duty of customs or duty of excise or value added tax which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute as on 31.3.2024 other than as stated below:

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues (Incl. Interest and Penalty, as the case may be Amount (Rs. in Lakhs) Amount Paid or Adjusted under Protest (Rs. in Lakhs) Amount Unpaid (Rs. In Lakhs) Period to which the Amount relates Forum where Dispute is Pending GST Tax 92.30 5.77 86.53 FY 2017-18 GST Department (Appeal) GST Interest 115.31 - 115.31 FY 2017-18 GST Department (Appeal) GST Penalty 9.23 - 9.23 FY 2017-18 GST Department (Appeal) GST Tax 240.27 - 240.27 FY 2018-19 GST Department (Appeal) GST Interest 376.17 - 376.17 FY 2018-19 GST Department (Appeal) GST Penalty 24.03 - 24.03 FY 2018-19 GST Department (Appeal) GST Interest 13.07 - 13.07 FY 2019-20 GST Department (Appeal) GST Interest 17.34 - 17.34 FY 2020-21 GST Department (Appeal) GST Interest 1.37 - 1.37 FY 2021-22 GST Department (Appeal) Income Tax and Interest 258.71 - 258.71 AY 2018-19 Income Tax (Appeal) Tax Income Tax and Interest 3,728.61 - 3,728.61 AY 2020-21 Income Tax (Appeal) Tax Service Tax and Interest 538.08 - 538.08 FY 2016-17 Service Tax Department Tax & FY 2017-18 (Appeal) 5,414.49 5.77 5,408.72

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions not recorded in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or in payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information explanation provided to us, money raised by way of term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained by the company

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that funds raised on short-term basis have not been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) The Company does not have any subsidiary, or joint venture. Hence reporting under the Clause 3(ix) (e) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) The Company does not have any subsidiary, or joint venture. Hence, reporting under the Clause 3(ix) (f) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (a) In our opinion and according to the information explanation given to us, the Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Hence, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (x) (a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) The company has not made any allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Hence, reporting under the Clause 3(x)(b) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) Based on our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that no material fraud by the Company nor on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

(b) We have not come across of any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company during the course of audit of the financial statement for the year ended March 31, 2024, accordingly the provisions stated in paragraph (xi) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year

(xi) The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(xii) (a) to (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 188 of the Act, where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by applicable accounting standards.

(xiii) (a) In our opinion and based on our examination and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the Internal Audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xiv) According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, during the year the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable to Company.

(xv) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (xvi)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Hence, the reporting under paragraph 3 (xvi) (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(d) The Company is not part of any group (as per the provisions of the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 as amended). Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable.

(xvi) Based on the overall review of financial statements, the Company does not incurred any cash losses in the current or immediately previous nancial.

(xvii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Hence, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (xviii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xviii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of other than ongoing projects, the Company has no unspent amount that needs to be transferred to a fund specified in the Schedule VII to the Act in compliance with second proviso to subsection (5) to Section 135 of the Act

(xx) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any Subsidiary, or Joint Venture. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable.

For Bilimoria Mehta & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No. 101490W Prakash Mehta Partner Membership no. 030382 UDIN: 24030382BKFJCM9187 Place of Signature: Mumbai Date: 30-05-2024

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF GENERIC ENGINEERING CONSTRUCTION AND PROJECTS LIMITED

[Referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the Members of GENERIC ENGINEERING CONSTRUCTION AND PROJECTS LIMITED on the Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024]

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

Opinion:

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of GENERIC ENGINEERING CONSTRUCTION AND PROJECTS LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) (the "Guidance Note").

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operatinge ectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls With reference to Financial Statements

A Companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls With reference to financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.