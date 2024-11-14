|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|31 Dec 2024
|10 Dec 2024
|Pursuant to regulation 30 and 47 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 hereby enclosed is the copies of notice issued to the shareholders in respect of 30th Annual General Meeting published in the following newspaper on 10th December, 2024 1. Financial Express an English Newspaper 2. Pratahkal a (Marathi) regional Newspaper Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for FY 2023-24 and FY 2024-25 and other general updates from Board Meeting held on 14.11.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.12.2024)
