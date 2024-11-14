iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Generic Engineering Construction & Projects Ltd AGM

39
(3.31%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Generic Engineer CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM31 Dec 202410 Dec 2024
Pursuant to regulation 30 and 47 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 hereby enclosed is the copies of notice issued to the shareholders in respect of 30th Annual General Meeting published in the following newspaper on 10th December, 2024 1. Financial Express an English Newspaper 2. Pratahkal a (Marathi) regional Newspaper Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for FY 2023-24 and FY 2024-25 and other general updates from Board Meeting held on 14.11.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.12.2024)

Generic Engineer: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Generic Engineering Construction & Projects Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.