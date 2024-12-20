iifl-logo-icon 1
Generic Engineering Construction & Projects Ltd Board Meeting

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting20 Dec 202418 Dec 2024
Generic Engineering Construction And Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 and the quarter ended September 30 2024. In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on Friday, December 20, 2024, have inter alia considered and approved the following amongst others; - Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 - Un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 Un-audited financial Results for June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/12/2024)
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
Generic Engineering Construction And Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 and quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for FY 2023-24 and FY 2024-25 and other general updates from Board Meeting held on 14.11.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.12.2024)
Board Meeting23 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
Generic Engineering Construction And Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30th 2024 pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Generic Engineering Construction And Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/08/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30th 2024 pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024) The Board Meeting to be held on 23/08/2024 Stands Cancelled. The Company will inform the Stock Exchange the revised date of Board Meeting in the due course. We request you to kindly take note of the above intimation on record. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/08/2024)
Board Meeting17 Aug 202417 Aug 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 and other applicable provisions if any, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company through Circular resoltion on today i.e. Saturday, 17th August, 2024, approved the allotment of 26,50,000 (Twenty-Six Lakhs FIfty Thousand) Equity shares having face value of Rs. 5/- each at premium of Rs. 32.40/- (Rupees Thirty-Four and Forty paisa only) (Including a premium of Rs. 27.40/- per share) fully paidup upon exercising the option available with the share warrant holders (persons belongs to Non-Promoter category) to convert 26,50,000 (Twenty-Six Lakhs Fifty Thousand) convertible warrants.
Board Meeting30 May 202423 May 2024
Generic Engineering Construction And Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Results - Financial Results as at 31-03-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20248 Feb 2024
Generic Engineering Construction And Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To Consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Approval of un-Audited financial Result for Quarter and Nine month ended 31 December, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024) Outcome of the Board Meeting held on February 14, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 15/02/2024)

