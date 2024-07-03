Summary

The real estate business of the Modis Navnirman Limited was originally carried on as a Limited Liability Partnership firm in the style of M/s. Modis Navnirman LLP, pursuant to a LLP deed dated January 05, 2016. The Incorporation Certificate was received from the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai at Maharashtra on December 31, 2015. With an intention to expand the construction horizons, Company had acquired 100% stake in Shree Modis Navnirman Private Limited. (SMNPL) & thereby making it a Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company. Modis Navnirman LLP was converted into a Public Limited Company. Pursuant to such conversion, Company was incorporated as Modis Navnirman Limited, a Public Limited Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 4, 2022 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai at Maharashtra.The Company is primarily engaged in the activities of Real Estate Development in Mumbai. The Company develops residential and commercial projects. It has a diversified portfolio of completed, ongoing and upcoming projects in mixed-use or single segment developments, which cover real estate market, like residential and residential cum-commercial.The Companys customer-centric business model focuses on designing and developing products to address consumer needs across price points. It has capabilities to deliver a project from conceptualization to completion with fast turnaround time from acquisition to launch to completion, which focuses on de-risking and improving return o

