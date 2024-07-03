SectorConstruction
Open₹262
Prev. Close₹259.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹58.77
Day's High₹262
Day's Low₹254.2
52 Week's High₹311
52 Week's Low₹169.6
Book Value₹42.27
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)505.06
P/E197.82
EPS1.31
Divi. Yield0.33
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
21.71
16.92
2.97
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
53.23
8.92
0.1
0
Net Worth
74.94
25.84
3.07
0.01
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
21.94
2.59
yoy growth (%)
745.71
Raw materials
-18.92
-1.81
As % of sales
86.26
69.77
Employee costs
-0.25
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
1.93
0.3
Depreciation
0
0
Tax paid
-0.53
-0.07
Working capital
-8.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
745.71
Op profit growth
358.99
EBIT growth
349.95
Net profit growth
520.69
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
56.85
41.59
8.99
13.22
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
56.85
41.59
8.99
13.22
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.06
0.89
0.02
0.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.7
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
250
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.8
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.85
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
680.1
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Dineshkumar Modi
Whole Time Director & CFO
Mahek Modi
Whole-time Director
Rashmi Modi
Non Executive Director
Payal Sheth
Independent Director
Hiren Rupani
Independent Director
Vinit Mehta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nishi Modi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Modis Navnirman Ltd
Summary
The real estate business of the Modis Navnirman Limited was originally carried on as a Limited Liability Partnership firm in the style of M/s. Modis Navnirman LLP, pursuant to a LLP deed dated January 05, 2016. The Incorporation Certificate was received from the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai at Maharashtra on December 31, 2015. With an intention to expand the construction horizons, Company had acquired 100% stake in Shree Modis Navnirman Private Limited. (SMNPL) & thereby making it a Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company. Modis Navnirman LLP was converted into a Public Limited Company. Pursuant to such conversion, Company was incorporated as Modis Navnirman Limited, a Public Limited Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 4, 2022 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai at Maharashtra.The Company is primarily engaged in the activities of Real Estate Development in Mumbai. The Company develops residential and commercial projects. It has a diversified portfolio of completed, ongoing and upcoming projects in mixed-use or single segment developments, which cover real estate market, like residential and residential cum-commercial.The Companys customer-centric business model focuses on designing and developing products to address consumer needs across price points. It has capabilities to deliver a project from conceptualization to completion with fast turnaround time from acquisition to launch to completion, which focuses on de-risking and improving return o
Read More
The Modis Navnirman Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹257.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Modis Navnirman Ltd is ₹505.06 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Modis Navnirman Ltd is 197.82 and 6.13 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Modis Navnirman Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Modis Navnirman Ltd is ₹169.6 and ₹311 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Modis Navnirman Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 76.37%, 1 Year at 49.32%, 6 Month at 8.86%, 3 Month at -9.07% and 1 Month at -3.48%.
