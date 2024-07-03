iifl-logo-icon 1
Modis Navnirman Ltd Share Price

257.8
(-0.52%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:13:00 PM

  • Open262
  • Day's High262
  • 52 Wk High311
  • Prev. Close259.15
  • Day's Low254.2
  • 52 Wk Low 169.6
  • Turnover (lac)58.77
  • P/E197.82
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value42.27
  • EPS1.31
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)505.06
  • Div. Yield0.33
Modis Navnirman Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

262

Prev. Close

259.15

Turnover(Lac.)

58.77

Day's High

262

Day's Low

254.2

52 Week's High

311

52 Week's Low

169.6

Book Value

42.27

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

505.06

P/E

197.82

EPS

1.31

Divi. Yield

0.33

Modis Navnirman Ltd Corporate Action

12 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 06 Sep, 2023

arrow

17 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Aug, 2024

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

18 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Modis Navnirman Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Modis Navnirman Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:27 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Apr-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.79%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.79%

Non-Promoter- 4.90%

Institutions: 4.90%

Non-Institutions: 31.30%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Modis Navnirman Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2020

Equity Capital

21.71

16.92

2.97

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

53.23

8.92

0.1

0

Net Worth

74.94

25.84

3.07

0.01

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

21.94

2.59

yoy growth (%)

745.71

Raw materials

-18.92

-1.81

As % of sales

86.26

69.77

Employee costs

-0.25

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

1.93

0.3

Depreciation

0

0

Tax paid

-0.53

-0.07

Working capital

-8.04

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

745.71

Op profit growth

358.99

EBIT growth

349.95

Net profit growth

520.69

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

56.85

41.59

8.99

13.22

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

56.85

41.59

8.99

13.22

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.06

0.89

0.02

0.01

View Annually Results

Modis Navnirman Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.7

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

250

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.8

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.85

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

680.1

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Modis Navnirman Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Dineshkumar Modi

Whole Time Director & CFO

Mahek Modi

Whole-time Director

Rashmi Modi

Non Executive Director

Payal Sheth

Independent Director

Hiren Rupani

Independent Director

Vinit Mehta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nishi Modi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Modis Navnirman Ltd

Summary

The real estate business of the Modis Navnirman Limited was originally carried on as a Limited Liability Partnership firm in the style of M/s. Modis Navnirman LLP, pursuant to a LLP deed dated January 05, 2016. The Incorporation Certificate was received from the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai at Maharashtra on December 31, 2015. With an intention to expand the construction horizons, Company had acquired 100% stake in Shree Modis Navnirman Private Limited. (SMNPL) & thereby making it a Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company. Modis Navnirman LLP was converted into a Public Limited Company. Pursuant to such conversion, Company was incorporated as Modis Navnirman Limited, a Public Limited Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 4, 2022 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai at Maharashtra.The Company is primarily engaged in the activities of Real Estate Development in Mumbai. The Company develops residential and commercial projects. It has a diversified portfolio of completed, ongoing and upcoming projects in mixed-use or single segment developments, which cover real estate market, like residential and residential cum-commercial.The Companys customer-centric business model focuses on designing and developing products to address consumer needs across price points. It has capabilities to deliver a project from conceptualization to completion with fast turnaround time from acquisition to launch to completion, which focuses on de-risking and improving return o
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Modis Navnirman Ltd share price today?

The Modis Navnirman Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹257.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Modis Navnirman Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Modis Navnirman Ltd is ₹505.06 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Modis Navnirman Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Modis Navnirman Ltd is 197.82 and 6.13 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Modis Navnirman Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Modis Navnirman Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Modis Navnirman Ltd is ₹169.6 and ₹311 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Modis Navnirman Ltd?

Modis Navnirman Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 76.37%, 1 Year at 49.32%, 6 Month at 8.86%, 3 Month at -9.07% and 1 Month at -3.48%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Modis Navnirman Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Modis Navnirman Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.79 %
Institutions - 4.90 %
Public - 31.31 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Modis Navnirman Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

