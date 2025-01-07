iifl-logo-icon 1
Modis Navnirman Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

253.5
(-1.74%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:34:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

21.94

2.59

yoy growth (%)

745.71

Raw materials

-18.92

-1.81

As % of sales

86.26

69.77

Employee costs

-0.25

0

As % of sales

1.13

0.08

Other costs

-0.58

-0.3

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2.65

11.82

Operating profit

2.18

0.47

OPM

9.93

18.31

Depreciation

0

0

Interest expense

-0.25

-0.18

Other income

0.01

0.01

Profit before tax

1.93

0.3

Taxes

-0.53

-0.07

Tax rate

-27.82

-26.01

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

1.39

0.22

Exceptional items

0

0

Net profit

1.39

0.22

yoy growth (%)

520.69

NPM

6.37

8.68

