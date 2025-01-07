Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
21.94
2.59
yoy growth (%)
745.71
Raw materials
-18.92
-1.81
As % of sales
86.26
69.77
Employee costs
-0.25
0
As % of sales
1.13
0.08
Other costs
-0.58
-0.3
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2.65
11.82
Operating profit
2.18
0.47
OPM
9.93
18.31
Depreciation
0
0
Interest expense
-0.25
-0.18
Other income
0.01
0.01
Profit before tax
1.93
0.3
Taxes
-0.53
-0.07
Tax rate
-27.82
-26.01
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
1.39
0.22
Exceptional items
0
0
Net profit
1.39
0.22
yoy growth (%)
520.69
NPM
6.37
8.68
