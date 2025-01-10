Modis Navnirman Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
21.71
16.92
2.97
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
53.23
8.92
0.1
0
Net Worth
74.94
25.84
3.07
0.01
Minority Interest
Debt
5.34
4.01
0.97
2.5
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
80.28
29.85
4.04
2.51
Fixed Assets
0.01
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
10.62
0.14
0.01
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
63.44
27.68
4.01
2.34
Inventories
58.37
17.36
0
7.68
Inventory Days
127.76
Sundry Debtors
0.74
0.31
0.3
0.38
Debtor Days
6.32
Other Current Assets
19.56
11.94
6.27
1.76
Sundry Creditors
-4.5
-0.09
-1.55
-0.91
Creditor Days
15.13
Other Current Liabilities
-10.73
-1.84
-1.01
-6.57
Cash
6.2
2.05
0.02
0.16
Total Assets
80.27
29.87
4.04
2.5
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.