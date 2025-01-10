iifl-logo-icon 1
Modis Navnirman Ltd Balance Sheet

259.7
(1.41%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2020

Equity Capital

21.71

16.92

2.97

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

53.23

8.92

0.1

0

Net Worth

74.94

25.84

3.07

0.01

Minority Interest

Debt

5.34

4.01

0.97

2.5

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

80.28

29.85

4.04

2.51

Fixed Assets

0.01

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

10.62

0.14

0.01

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

63.44

27.68

4.01

2.34

Inventories

58.37

17.36

0

7.68

Inventory Days

127.76

Sundry Debtors

0.74

0.31

0.3

0.38

Debtor Days

6.32

Other Current Assets

19.56

11.94

6.27

1.76

Sundry Creditors

-4.5

-0.09

-1.55

-0.91

Creditor Days

15.13

Other Current Liabilities

-10.73

-1.84

-1.01

-6.57

Cash

6.2

2.05

0.02

0.16

Total Assets

80.27

29.87

4.04

2.5

