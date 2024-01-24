iifl-logo-icon 1
Modis Navnirman Ltd EGM

261
(1.56%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:46:00 PM

Modis Navnirman CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM18 Jan 202416 Feb 2024
We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today inter-alia considered and approved Raising of funds through issue and allotment fully convertible warrants and equity shares on preferential basis , subject to the approval of regulatory/ statutory authorities and from the Shareholders of the Company at ensuing General Meeting EGM for Modis Navnirman Limited to be held on Friday , February 16th, 2024 at the registered office of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/01/2024) Please find the attached voting results along with scrutinizers report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.02.2024) Please find the revised corrigendum to the notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the shareholders of Modis Navnirman Limited to be held on February 16th, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.02.2024) Please find the attached newspaper publication (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024) Please find the enclosed outcome of Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on February 16th, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/02/2024)

