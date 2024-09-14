|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|14 Sep 2024
|20 Aug 2024
|The 3rd Annual General Meeting will be held on September 14th, 2024 at 12:00 PM at the registered office of the Company. Summary Proceedings of third annual general meeting of Modis Navnirman Limited held on September 14th, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.09.2024) Please find the attached scrutinizers report . (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/09/2024)
