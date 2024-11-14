Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Modis Navnirman Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (i.e. Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for half year ended September 30 2024 and any other business as may be considered fit and appropriate. Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024) Please find the attached revision of outcome of Board Meeting held on November 14th, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/11/2024)

Board Meeting 16 Aug 2024 10 Aug 2024

Modis Navnirman Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on August 16 2024 inter-alia to consider and take on record the Directors Report the for financial year ended March 31 2024 along with Notice convening 3rd Annual General Meeting of the Company and the matters incidental thereto. We request you to kindly take the aforesaid information on your record. Approval of Director Report and 3rd Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.08.2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 21 May 2024

Modis Navnirman Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (i.e Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 2024 The Board considered and approved the Audited Approved Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Mar 2024 9 Mar 2024

Please find the attached allotment for issue of shares and fully convertible warrants on preferential basis.

Board Meeting 18 Jan 2024 12 Jan 2024