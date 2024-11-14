|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|Modis Navnirman Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (i.e. Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for half year ended September 30 2024 and any other business as may be considered fit and appropriate. Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024) Please find the attached revision of outcome of Board Meeting held on November 14th, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|16 Aug 2024
|10 Aug 2024
|Modis Navnirman Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on August 16 2024 inter-alia to consider and take on record the Directors Report the for financial year ended March 31 2024 along with Notice convening 3rd Annual General Meeting of the Company and the matters incidental thereto. We request you to kindly take the aforesaid information on your record. Approval of Director Report and 3rd Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|Modis Navnirman Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (i.e Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 2024 The Board considered and approved the Audited Approved Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Mar 2024
|9 Mar 2024
|Please find the attached allotment for issue of shares and fully convertible warrants on preferential basis.
|Board Meeting
|18 Jan 2024
|12 Jan 2024
|Modis Navnirman Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday January 18 2024 to consider fund raising. Issue Of Warrants & Increase in Authorised Capital & Preferential Issue of shares Inter-alia to consider the following: 1. To approve the increase in authorised capital 2. Issue of one or more of instruments comprising of equity shares, convertible securities of any other description or warrants, through Private Placement/Preferential Issue/ Qualified Institutions Placement or such other methods or combinations thereof as may be decided by the Board and to approve ancillary actions for the above mentioned fund raising, subject to such statutory/regulatory approvals as may be necessary, including the approval of the Shareholders of the Company, wherever required; and 3. Conducting Extra-ordinary General Meeting, to seek approval of shareholders inter-alia in respect of the aforesaid proposal, if the same is approved by the Board. (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 12/01/2024) We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today inter-alia considered and approved Raising of funds through issue and allotment fully convertible warrants and equity shares on preferential basis , subject to the approval of regulatory/ statutory authorities and from the Shareholders of the Company at ensuing General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.01.2024)
