SectorConstruction
Open₹20
Prev. Close₹7.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.02
Day's High₹20
Day's Low₹19
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹46.41
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)32.91
P/E66.01
EPS1.73
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.32
17.32
17.32
17.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
62.05
58.62
56.24
54.16
Net Worth
79.37
75.94
73.56
71.48
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
42.15
40.56
30.25
27.82
yoy growth (%)
3.92
34.06
8.74
15.92
Raw materials
-15.72
-16.8
-5.79
-2.34
As % of sales
37.29
41.43
19.15
8.43
Employee costs
-1.79
-2.19
-1.97
-2.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.45
3.92
3.73
3.72
Depreciation
-0.7
-0.79
-0.71
-0.86
Tax paid
-0.58
-0.57
-0.62
-0.68
Working capital
-1.02
-17.12
19.34
14.56
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
3.92
34.06
8.74
15.92
Op profit growth
-2.26
20.85
4.34
-14.95
EBIT growth
-8.37
18.98
14.46
-18.45
Net profit growth
-13.71
5.25
3.21
-25.18
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.95
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
249.81
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.9
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.88
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
679.5
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
S A Kabeer
Joint Managing Director
S A Rasheed
Non Executive Director
Syed Mohammed Mohsin
Whole-time Director
Syed Mohammed Muneer
Independent Director
Sreenivasulu Palle
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kurian Zacharias
Independent Director
Rajasekaran Mahadevan
Independent Director
Madanmohan Jaisingh
Independent Director
Shifali Kawatra
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd
Summary
Alpine Housing Development Corporation Limited was incorporated in year 1992 and is engaged in the business of Property Development, Building Construction and Railway Concrete Sleepers SG & Grey Iro Castings. The Operations of the company are categorized into following sectors: 1. Construction and development of residential projects and commercial projects 2. Alloys. 3. Concrete Sleeper.The Company launched a major 100 apartments Housing project in Jayanagar, Bangalore during year 2003. It launched 600 apartment project in the name of Alpine Eco during April, 2005 costing Rs 80 Crore and launched a Project called Alpine Viva with 340 apartments. The Alpine unit near Narsapur in the outskirts of Bangalore became operational in 2007-08. The Plant to manufacture Castings particularly Railway SG Grade Inserts became operational in 2008.
Read More
The Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹19 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd is ₹32.91 Cr. as of 28 Jan ‘15
The PE and PB ratios of Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd is 66.01 and 2.49 as of 28 Jan ‘15
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 28 Jan ‘15
Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.18%, 3 Years at 2.20%, 1 Year at -24.71%, 6 Month at -15.52%, 3 Month at -13.99% and 1 Month at -8.82%.
