Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd Share Price

19
(153.33%)
Jan 28, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open20
  • Day's High20
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close7.5
  • Day's Low19
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.02
  • P/E66.01
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value46.41
  • EPS1.73
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)32.91
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

20

Prev. Close

7.5

Turnover(Lac.)

0.02

Day's High

20

Day's Low

19

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

46.41

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

32.91

P/E

66.01

EPS

1.73

Divi. Yield

0

Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

arrow

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:40 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.86%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.86%

Non-Promoter- 0.20%

Institutions: 0.20%

Non-Institutions: 25.92%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.32

17.32

17.32

17.32

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

62.05

58.62

56.24

54.16

Net Worth

79.37

75.94

73.56

71.48

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

42.15

40.56

30.25

27.82

yoy growth (%)

3.92

34.06

8.74

15.92

Raw materials

-15.72

-16.8

-5.79

-2.34

As % of sales

37.29

41.43

19.15

8.43

Employee costs

-1.79

-2.19

-1.97

-2.13

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.45

3.92

3.73

3.72

Depreciation

-0.7

-0.79

-0.71

-0.86

Tax paid

-0.58

-0.57

-0.62

-0.68

Working capital

-1.02

-17.12

19.34

14.56

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

3.92

34.06

8.74

15.92

Op profit growth

-2.26

20.85

4.34

-14.95

EBIT growth

-8.37

18.98

14.46

-18.45

Net profit growth

-13.71

5.25

3.21

-25.18

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.95

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

249.81

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.9

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.88

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

679.5

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

S A Kabeer

Joint Managing Director

S A Rasheed

Non Executive Director

Syed Mohammed Mohsin

Whole-time Director

Syed Mohammed Muneer

Independent Director

Sreenivasulu Palle

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kurian Zacharias

Independent Director

Rajasekaran Mahadevan

Independent Director

Madanmohan Jaisingh

Independent Director

Shifali Kawatra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd

Summary

Alpine Housing Development Corporation Limited was incorporated in year 1992 and is engaged in the business of Property Development, Building Construction and Railway Concrete Sleepers SG & Grey Iro Castings. The Operations of the company are categorized into following sectors: 1. Construction and development of residential projects and commercial projects 2. Alloys. 3. Concrete Sleeper.The Company launched a major 100 apartments Housing project in Jayanagar, Bangalore during year 2003. It launched 600 apartment project in the name of Alpine Eco during April, 2005 costing Rs 80 Crore and launched a Project called Alpine Viva with 340 apartments. The Alpine unit near Narsapur in the outskirts of Bangalore became operational in 2007-08. The Plant to manufacture Castings particularly Railway SG Grade Inserts became operational in 2008.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd share price today?

The Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹19 today.

What is the Market Cap of Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd is ₹32.91 Cr. as of 28 Jan ‘15

What is the PE and PB ratio of Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd is 66.01 and 2.49 as of 28 Jan ‘15

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 28 Jan ‘15

What is the CAGR of Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd?

Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.18%, 3 Years at 2.20%, 1 Year at -24.71%, 6 Month at -15.52%, 3 Month at -13.99% and 1 Month at -8.82%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

