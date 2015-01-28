iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

19
(153.33%)
Jan 28, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd

Alpine Housing FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.45

3.92

3.73

3.72

Depreciation

-0.7

-0.79

-0.71

-0.86

Tax paid

-0.58

-0.57

-0.62

-0.68

Working capital

-1.02

-17.12

19.34

14.56

Other operating items

Operating

1.15

-14.56

21.73

16.73

Capital expenditure

0.21

0

-1.49

0.23

Free cash flow

1.36

-14.55

20.24

16.96

Equity raised

102.63

101.74

93.29

88.66

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

85.79

112.43

120.95

94.16

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.64

Net in cash

189.78

199.62

234.49

200.44

Alpine Housing : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.