Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.45
3.92
3.73
3.72
Depreciation
-0.7
-0.79
-0.71
-0.86
Tax paid
-0.58
-0.57
-0.62
-0.68
Working capital
-1.02
-17.12
19.34
14.56
Other operating items
Operating
1.15
-14.56
21.73
16.73
Capital expenditure
0.21
0
-1.49
0.23
Free cash flow
1.36
-14.55
20.24
16.96
Equity raised
102.63
101.74
93.29
88.66
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
85.79
112.43
120.95
94.16
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.64
Net in cash
189.78
199.62
234.49
200.44
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.