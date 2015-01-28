iifl-logo-icon 1
Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

19
(153.33%)
Jan 28, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

42.15

40.56

30.25

27.82

yoy growth (%)

3.92

34.06

8.74

15.92

Raw materials

-15.72

-16.8

-5.79

-2.34

As % of sales

37.29

41.43

19.15

8.43

Employee costs

-1.79

-2.19

-1.97

-2.13

As % of sales

4.26

5.4

6.53

7.65

Other costs

-18.85

-15.64

-17.58

-18.65

As % of sales (Other Cost)

44.72

38.57

58.12

67.04

Operating profit

5.78

5.91

4.89

4.69

OPM

13.71

14.58

16.18

16.86

Depreciation

-0.7

-0.79

-0.71

-0.86

Interest expense

-2.62

-2.71

-1.85

-1.14

Other income

1

1.51

1.39

1.04

Profit before tax

3.45

3.92

3.73

3.72

Taxes

-0.58

-0.57

-0.62

-0.68

Tax rate

-16.8

-14.69

-16.64

-18.49

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.87

3.35

3.1

3.03

Exceptional items

-0.03

-0.05

0.02

0

Net profit

2.84

3.29

3.13

3.03

yoy growth (%)

-13.71

5.25

3.21

-25.18

NPM

6.74

8.12

10.34

10.89

