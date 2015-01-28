Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
42.15
40.56
30.25
27.82
yoy growth (%)
3.92
34.06
8.74
15.92
Raw materials
-15.72
-16.8
-5.79
-2.34
As % of sales
37.29
41.43
19.15
8.43
Employee costs
-1.79
-2.19
-1.97
-2.13
As % of sales
4.26
5.4
6.53
7.65
Other costs
-18.85
-15.64
-17.58
-18.65
As % of sales (Other Cost)
44.72
38.57
58.12
67.04
Operating profit
5.78
5.91
4.89
4.69
OPM
13.71
14.58
16.18
16.86
Depreciation
-0.7
-0.79
-0.71
-0.86
Interest expense
-2.62
-2.71
-1.85
-1.14
Other income
1
1.51
1.39
1.04
Profit before tax
3.45
3.92
3.73
3.72
Taxes
-0.58
-0.57
-0.62
-0.68
Tax rate
-16.8
-14.69
-16.64
-18.49
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.87
3.35
3.1
3.03
Exceptional items
-0.03
-0.05
0.02
0
Net profit
2.84
3.29
3.13
3.03
yoy growth (%)
-13.71
5.25
3.21
-25.18
NPM
6.74
8.12
10.34
10.89
