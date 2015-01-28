Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.32
17.32
17.32
17.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
62.05
58.62
56.24
54.16
Net Worth
79.37
75.94
73.56
71.48
Minority Interest
Debt
16.92
21.56
44.19
41.35
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.35
0.44
0.45
0.54
Total Liabilities
96.64
97.94
118.2
113.37
Fixed Assets
14.76
10.68
11.22
11.5
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.17
0.13
0.11
0.04
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.05
0.09
0.01
0.09
Networking Capital
78.72
86.27
104.67
99.39
Inventories
53.99
62.32
79.41
93.5
Inventory Days
809.58
Sundry Debtors
26.13
35.44
32.07
26.48
Debtor Days
229.28
Other Current Assets
42.5
36.27
32.71
32.38
Sundry Creditors
-2
-2.31
-1.97
-1.72
Creditor Days
14.89
Other Current Liabilities
-41.9
-45.45
-37.55
-51.25
Cash
2.94
0.78
2.19
2.37
Total Assets
96.64
97.95
118.2
113.39
