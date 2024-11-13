iifl-logo-icon 1
Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd Board Meeting

19
(153.33%)
Jan 28, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Alpine Housing CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
ALPINE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30 September 2024 Any other business the Board deems fit Pursuant to Reg 33 The Board considered and approved the unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter ended 30 September 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting31 Aug 202423 Aug 2024
ALPINE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Draft Notice of the 31 AGM and matters connected therewith 2. To recommend to the shareholders at the 31 AGM the reappointment of the Managing Director and the Joint Managing Director. 3. Any other business the Board may deem fit. The Board of Directors approved the following 1. Re-appointment of Mr. S.A.Kabeer as Chairman and Managing director of the company for a term of 5 years 2. Re-appointment of Mr. S.A Rasheed as the Joint Managing director of the company for a term of 5 years 3. Convening the 31st Annual General Meeting of the company on Friday 27 September 2024 , and matters connected therewith Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.08.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
ALPINE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended 30 June 2024 2. To consider and approve change in the name of the company to new name. 3. Any other business the board may deem fit. Outcome of Board meeting held on Tuesday 13 August 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202417 May 2024
ALPINE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1 Approval of the audited financial results of the company for the quarter and year ended 13 March 2024. 2. Recommendation of dividend if any for the financial year ended 31 March 2024 for approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 31 Annual General Meeting of the company 3. any other business the Board may deem fit . 1. Pursuant to Reg 33 the Board considered and approved the Audited standalone Financial results for the quarter and year ending 31 March 2024 2. Recommended final dividend of Rs. 0.50 per equity share of face value Rs. 10 each (being 5% of the face value)for the financial year 2023-24 3. Appointment of M/s Pradeep Kumar B. H. & Associates, FRN: 028307S represented by Mr. Pradeep Kumar B. H. Proprietor, M No. 262361 as Internal Auditors for the FY 2024-25 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on:29/05/2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
ALPINE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ending 31 December. 2023 Reg 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 Financial results at 31 December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

