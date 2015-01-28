To the Members of

Alpine Housing Development Corporation Limited Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of ALPINE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31,2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024 and its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA"s) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("IC A I") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the IC AIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter 1. Revenue recognition for sale of residential units The Company applies Ind AS 115, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Ind AS 115) for recognition of revenue from sale of residential units. Refer note 2.2 (c) -a to d and 25 to the financial statements for accounting policy and related disclosures. Our audit procedures on revenue recognised from sale of residential units included, but were not limited to the following: Revenue is recognised upon transfer of control of residential units to customers for an amount which reflects the consideration the Company expects to receive in exchange for those units. The point of revenue recognition is normally based on the terms as included in the intimation for the handover of unit to the customer on completion of the project, and substantial collection is received. The Company recognises the revenue at a point in time upon handover/deemed handover of the residential units. • Evaluated the appropriateness of accounting policy for revenue recognition on sale of residential units in terms of principles clearly stated under Ind AS 115; For contracts involving sale of residential units, the Company receives the consideration in accordance with the terms of the contract in proportion of the percentage of completion of such real estate project and represents payments made by customers to secure performance obligation of the Company under the contract enforceable by customers. The assessment of such consideration received from customers involves significant judgment in determining if the contracts with customers involves any financing element. • Assessed the management evaluation of determining revenue recognition from sale of residential units at a point in time in accordance with the requirements under Ind AS 115; Ind AS 115 requires significant judgment in determining when ‘control of the residential units is transferred to the customer. • Obtained and understood the revenue recognition process, evaluated the design and performed test of controls over revenue recognition including determination of point of transfer of control and completion of performance obligations on a sample basis; and Considering the significance of management judgements and estimates involved and the materiality of amounts involved, aforementioned revenue recognition is identified as a key audit matter. • For samples selected during the year, verifying the underlying documents - contracts with customers, invoices raised and collections from the customers; 2. Revenue recognition for contractual construction projects The Company recognises revenue over a period of time in accordance with Ind AS 115, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Ind AS 115). Refer note 2.2(c)- a to d and 25 to the financial statements for accounting policy and related disclosures Our audit procedures on revenue recognition for contractual construction projects included, but were not limited to the following: The Company recognises revenue from construction contracts on the basis of stage of completion (input method) based on the proportion of contract costs incurred at reporting date, relating to the total estimated costs of the contract at completion. The recognition of revenue is therefore dependent on estimates in relation to total estimated costs of each such contract, which is subject to inherent uncertainty as it requires ascertainment of progress of the project, cost incurred till date and balance cost to be incurred to complete the project. • Evaluated the appropriateness of accounting policy on revenue recognition for contractual construction projects in terms of principles enunciated under IndAS 115; Significant judgments are also involved in determining when the underlying performance obligations are satisfied and also determining expected losses, when such losses become probable based on the expected total contract cost. Cost contingencies are included in these estimates to take into account specific risks of uncertainties or disputed claims against the Company, arising within each contract. These contingencies are reviewed by the Management on a regular basis throughout the life of the contract and adjusted where appropriate. • Evaluated the design and tested operating effectiveness of key controls around budgeting of project cost, approval of purchase orders, recording of actual cost, raising of invoices and estimating the cost to complete the project; Considering the significance of management judgements and estimates involved and the materiality of amounts involved, revenue recognition from construction contracts is identified as a key audit matter. • Assessed management evaluation of determining revenue recognition for contractual construction projects over a period of time in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 115; • On a sample basis, tested costs incurred by examining underlying invoices and other applicable documents; • For sample invoices raised during the year, verifying the underlying documents including invoices, work orders and customer acceptance; • Compared actual cost with budgeted cost to determine percentage of completion of the project; and • Assessed the adequacy of disclosures included in the standalone financial statements in compliance with the requirements of Ind AS 115. 3. Revenue recognition for Sale of products The Company applies Ind AS 115, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Ind AS 115) for recognition of revenue from sale of products. Refer note 2.2 (c) -e and 25 to the financial statements for accounting policy and related disclosures. Our audit procedures on revenue recognition for sale of products included, but were not limited to the following: Revenue is recognised upon transfer of control of products manufactured by the company to customers for an amount which reflects the consideration the company expects to receive in exchange for those products. The point of revenue recognition is normally upon transfer of control to the customer on delivery of product. • Evaluation of companys accounting policies for revenue recognition on sale of products manufactured, are in line with the applicable accounting standards; Considering the competitive business environment, there is a risk of revenue being overstated or understated in order to present consistent financial results. Since revenue recognition has direct impact on the companys profitability, there is a possibility of the company being biased, hence this is considered as a key audit matter. • Evaluation of the design and implementation and testing the operating effectiveness of key controls around approvals of sale order received, invoice raised, intimation of delivery of product and controls over collection from customers; • For samples selected verifying the underlying documents - Sale order, invoice raised, good received note authorised by the customer and the collections; and • Cut-off procedures for recording of revenue in the relevant reporting period 4. Assessing the recoverability of carrying value of Inventories. Refer note 2.2(e), 10, 27, 29 to the financial statements for accounting policies on inventories and related financial disclosures. Our procedures in assessing the carrying value of the inventories but were not limited to the following: The inventories are carried at lower of cost and net realisable value (‘NRV). The determination of the NRV involves estimates based on prevailing market conditions and taking into account the estimated future selling price, cost to complete projects and selling costs • Evaluated the appropriateness of accounting policies with respect to inventories in terms of principles enunciated under applicable accounting standards. Inventories on construction of residential flats comprising ongoing and completed projects, initiated but unlaunched projects and land stock, represents a significant portion of the companys total assets. A project comprises multiple units, the construction of which is carried out over a number of years. The recognition of profit for sale of units, is therefore dependent on the estimate of future selling prices and construction costs. • Evaluated the design and tested operation of internal controls related to testing NRV/ net recoverable value with carrying amount of inventory. Forecasts of future sales are dependent on market conditions, which can be difficult to predict and be influenced by political and economic factors. • Inquired with management to understand key assumptions used in determination of the N RV/ net recoverable value; and Considering the significance of the amount of carrying value of inventories and the involvement of significant estimation, this considered as a key audit matter. • Obtained and tested the computation/ assessment of the NRV/ net recoverable value on a sample basis. Considering the significance of the amount of carrying value of inventories and the involvement of significant estimation, this considered as a key audit matter. • Compared the NRV to recent sales in the project or to the estimated selling price; • Assessing the companys valuation methodology for the key estimates, data inputs and assumptions adopted in the valuation; • Compared the estimated construction costs to complete each project with the Companys updated budgets; and • For land stock, on a sample basis, obtained the fair valuation reports or the published guidance values and reviewed the valuation methodology, key estimates and assumptions adopted in the valuation.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible forthe other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance Report, and Shareholder information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, orthe override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(I) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit were port that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph h (vii) below on reporting under Rule 11 (g).

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31,2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements.

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity (‘Intermediaries), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf o f the Company (‘Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity (‘Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11 (e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement

v. The company has not declared or paid any divided during the year. Accordingly, reporting under Rule 11(f) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) R ules 2014 is not applicable.

vi. The qualification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 1 (b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph h (vii) below on reporting under Rule 11 (g).

vii. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail facility. The audit trail (edit log) feature of Tally Prime software used by the company to maintain books of account did not operate during the period from April 1,2023 upto March 31,2024. As the Audit trail feature (edit log) was not enabled during the course of our audit we cannot comment on any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1,2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditor) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable forthe financial year ended March 31,2024.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the ‘Order) issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B"a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 (f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Alpine Housing Development Corporation Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of ALPINE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION LIMITED (the ‘Company) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for theyearended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Management of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the ‘1CAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the ‘Guidance Note) issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls overt financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system overt financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in ail material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31,2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control overfinancial reporting established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.

Annexure ‘B to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Alpine Housing Development Corporation Limited of even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment, Investment property and Intangible Assets:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and Investment properties.

(B) The Company does not have intangible assets and hence reporting on maintenance of proper records for the same is not applicable.

(b) The Company has a regular program of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment, right of use assets and investment property under which the assets are physically verified in a phased manner over a period of three years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with this program, certain property, plant and equipment, right of use assets and investment property were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) Based on our examination of the property tax receipts and lease agreement for land on which building is constructed, registered sale deed / transfer deed / conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, the title in respect of self-constructed buildings and title deeds of all other immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in the financial statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment and Investment property are held in the name of the Company except the properties are mentioned below as at the balance sheet date.

Description of Property Gross carrying value (In lakhs) Held in the name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held -1 indicate range, where appropriate Reason for not being held in name of company Investment Property -Land- Alpine Eco Project 193.5 Refer * below Investment Property -Building - Alpine Eco Flats 376.72

"Alpine Eco Apartment is a residential project developed by the Company through joint development agreement with the landowner as part of the regular business of the Company. As per the terms of joint development agreement and subsequently entered supplementary agreement the built-up area and the apartments are shared between the landowner and the Company (the Developer). The said flats are developed by the Company as part of the regular business of the Company and they are treated as stock-in-trade. Out of the apartments shared to the Company, there are unsold stock of residential flats which the Company has converted into Property Plant & Equipment in the financial year 2013-14. Out of these unsold residential apartments which are treated as Investment property, there are forty nine residential apartments which are unsold as on March 31, 2024 in Alpine Eco Apartments project The gross carrying value of the said unsold forty nine flats is Rs.570.22 Lakhs (the total gross carrying value is bifurcated into gross carrying value of land Rs.193.50 & gross carrying value of building Rs.376.72). The Company has the duly executed joint development agreement, supplementary agreement for sharing of the built-up area and the apartment in which the respective portions in the constructed area are identified and are agreed to be shared between the Developer and the landowner. Out of the identified and agreed share of the constructed area that belongs to the Company, it also includes these forty nine flats which are included in Investment Property. However, the title deeds in respect of these flats are not yet been executed and registered in favour of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31,2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii.(a) In case of housing/construction division, the inventories held by the Company comprise stock of units in completed projects and work in progress of projects under development Having regard to the nature of inventory, the management has conducted physical verification of inventory by way of verification of title deeds, site visits conducted and certification of extent of work completion by competent persons, at reasonable intervals during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

In case of railway sleeper manufacturing division, the inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year.

In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable, and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) According to the information and explanation provided to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. The quarterly statements tied by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investments, provided guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(a) to (f) of the Order is not applicable.

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not given any loans, or provided any guarantee or security as specified under Section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Company has not provided any guarantee or security as specified under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

v. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or there are no amounts which have been deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. The Central Government has specified maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act in respect of the business activities of the Company. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

(a) In our opinion, undisputed statutory dues including, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, goods and service tax, cess and other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities however tax deducted at source, And Goods And Service Tax have not generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities though the delays in deposit have not been serious.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed dues in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, service tax, sales-tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, goods and service tax, cess and other statutory dues which were outstanding, at the year end, fora period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31,2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Name of the statutory Due Nature of the Dues Amount (In lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending The Income Tax Act, 1961 TDS 15.31 FY 2008-09,2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13, 2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24 Income Tax Department (TDS) The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 8.72 FY 2016-17 Commissioner of Income-tax (Appeals)

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has availed term loans during the year. Based on the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has applied the term loan for the purpose for which such term loans are obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture. Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture. Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x. (a) During the year, the Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b)During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT- 4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting underclause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the francial statements as required by the applicable Indian accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system as per the provisions of section 138 of the Act which is commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors, and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the provisions of section 135 of the Act is not applicable to the Company and hence reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) & (b) of the Order is not applicable.

xxi. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, consolidation of financial statements is not applicable to the company and hence reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable.