|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|17 Sep 2024
|22 Sep 2024
|27 Sep 2024
|Rs.0.5000 per share(5%)Final Dividend& A.G.M,..
|BookCloser
|31 Aug 2024
|21 Sep 2024
|27 Sep 2024
|The Board of Directors approved the following Convening the 31st Annual General Meeting of the company on Friday 27 September 2024 , and matters connected therewith Read less.. Convening the 31L Annual General Meeting of the company on Friday 27 September 2024 Book closure is fixed from 21 September to 27 September 2024.
