Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd Summary

Alpine Housing Development Corporation Limited was incorporated in year 1992 and is engaged in the business of Property Development, Building Construction and Railway Concrete Sleepers SG & Grey Iro Castings. The Operations of the company are categorized into following sectors: 1. Construction and development of residential projects and commercial projects 2. Alloys. 3. Concrete Sleeper.The Company launched a major 100 apartments Housing project in Jayanagar, Bangalore during year 2003. It launched 600 apartment project in the name of Alpine Eco during April, 2005 costing Rs 80 Crore and launched a Project called Alpine Viva with 340 apartments. The Alpine unit near Narsapur in the outskirts of Bangalore became operational in 2007-08. The Plant to manufacture Castings particularly Railway SG Grade Inserts became operational in 2008.