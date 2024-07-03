iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd Company Summary

19
(153.33%)
Jan 28, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd Summary

Alpine Housing Development Corporation Limited was incorporated in year 1992 and is engaged in the business of Property Development, Building Construction and Railway Concrete Sleepers SG & Grey Iro Castings. The Operations of the company are categorized into following sectors: 1. Construction and development of residential projects and commercial projects 2. Alloys. 3. Concrete Sleeper.The Company launched a major 100 apartments Housing project in Jayanagar, Bangalore during year 2003. It launched 600 apartment project in the name of Alpine Eco during April, 2005 costing Rs 80 Crore and launched a Project called Alpine Viva with 340 apartments. The Alpine unit near Narsapur in the outskirts of Bangalore became operational in 2007-08. The Plant to manufacture Castings particularly Railway SG Grade Inserts became operational in 2008.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.