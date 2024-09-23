The Board of Directors approved the following 1. Re-appointment of Mr. S.A.Kabeer as Chairman and Managing director of the company for a term of 5 years 2. Re-appointment of Mr. S.A Rasheed as the Joint Managing director of the company for a term of 5 years 3. Convening the 31st Annual General Meeting of the company on Friday 27 September 2024 , and matters connected therewith Read less.. Intimation on name change proposal ,Agenda Item No.5 , in the Notice of the 31st AGM 2023-24. Item No. 5 stands cancelled as name approval not obtained from Registrar of Companies (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.09.2024) Disclosure of Voting Results at the 31st AGM of the company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.09.2024)