SectorConstruction
Open₹4.6
Prev. Close₹4.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.03
Day's High₹4.6
Day's Low₹4.6
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹103.65
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)15.63
P/E0.42
EPS11.07
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
30
30
30
33.97
Preference Capital
20.4
0
0
0
Reserves
279.24
108.85
86
-721.52
Net Worth
329.64
138.85
116
-687.55
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Jun-2015
|Jun-2014
Revenue
1,353.58
1,030.94
1,316.16
1,160.35
yoy growth (%)
31.29
-21.67
13.42
14.25
Raw materials
-1,145.64
-851.87
-1,083.98
-932.24
As % of sales
84.63
82.63
82.35
80.34
Employee costs
-37.32
-28.3
-32.93
-35.32
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Jun-2015
|Jun-2014
Profit before tax
31.14
39.28
59.46
64.91
Depreciation
-12.92
-9.74
-12.72
-13.48
Tax paid
-10.59
-17.7
-19.28
-20.11
Working capital
4.04
-21.56
36.1
113.33
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Jun-2015
|Jun-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
31.29
-21.67
13.42
14.25
Op profit growth
12.96
-29.59
-9.66
15.72
EBIT growth
8.7
-28.6
-10.17
30.16
Net profit growth
-4.72
-46.29
-10.33
-9.74
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
114.53
46.48
17.43
70.5
130.4
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
114.53
46.48
17.43
70.5
130.4
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
18.05
789.34
0.38
0.53
416.87
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
363.6
|173
|7,747.58
|27.96
|0.56
|3.69
|143.05
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
186.85
|44.69
|7,010.41
|39.16
|0.48
|130.81
|44.13
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
761.9
|53.47
|3,018.52
|4.95
|0
|655.09
|304.91
B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd
BLKASHYAP
68.36
|66.37
|1,541.11
|4.71
|0
|290.92
|31.72
Vascon Engineers Ltd
VASCONEQ
52.34
|18.38
|1,189.37
|34.45
|0
|385.15
|48.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director
Vishal Singhal
Independent Director
Anil Kumar Kaushik
Independent Director
Sanjeev Singhal
Non Executive Director
Rakesh Kumar Singhal
Independent Director
Seema Rastogi
Non Executive Director
SONAL SINGHAL
Executive Director
Ankit Mittal
6 and 6/1 UPSIDC Indl Area,
Sikandrabad,
Uttar Pradesh - 201305
Tel: -
Website: http://www.fedderselectric.com
Email: investor.relations@fedderslloyd.com
D-153/A 1st Flr,
Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,
New Delhi-110020
Tel: 91-11-26812682
Website: www.skylinerta.com
Email: admin@skylinerta.com/virenr@skylinerta.com
Summary
Fedders Lloyd Corporation, incorporated on Jan. 1957 is engaged in the manufacture of Airconditioners and refrigerators. The company markets its refrigerators under the Zenith brand and air-conditione...
Read More
Reports by Fedders Electric & Engineering Ltd
