Fedders Electric & Engineering Ltd Share Price Live

4.6
(-4.17%)
Jun 17, 2019|03:23:24 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open4.6
  • Day's High4.6
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close4.8
  • Day's Low4.6
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.03
  • P/E0.42
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value103.65
  • EPS11.07
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)15.63
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Fedders Electric & Engineering Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

4.6

Prev. Close

4.8

Turnover(Lac.)

0.03

Day's High

4.6

Day's Low

4.6

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

103.65

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

15.63

P/E

0.42

EPS

11.07

Divi. Yield

0

Fedders Electric & Engineering Ltd Corporate Action

9 Jun 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

23 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

Fedders Electric & Engineering Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Fedders Electric & Engineering Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:55 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 100.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 100.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Fedders Electric & Engineering Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

30

30

30

33.97

Preference Capital

20.4

0

0

0

Reserves

279.24

108.85

86

-721.52

Net Worth

329.64

138.85

116

-687.55

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Jun-2015Jun-2014

Revenue

1,353.58

1,030.94

1,316.16

1,160.35

yoy growth (%)

31.29

-21.67

13.42

14.25

Raw materials

-1,145.64

-851.87

-1,083.98

-932.24

As % of sales

84.63

82.63

82.35

80.34

Employee costs

-37.32

-28.3

-32.93

-35.32

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Jun-2015Jun-2014

Profit before tax

31.14

39.28

59.46

64.91

Depreciation

-12.92

-9.74

-12.72

-13.48

Tax paid

-10.59

-17.7

-19.28

-20.11

Working capital

4.04

-21.56

36.1

113.33

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Jun-2015Jun-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

31.29

-21.67

13.42

14.25

Op profit growth

12.96

-29.59

-9.66

15.72

EBIT growth

8.7

-28.6

-10.17

30.16

Net profit growth

-4.72

-46.29

-10.33

-9.74

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

114.53

46.48

17.43

70.5

130.4

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

114.53

46.48

17.43

70.5

130.4

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

18.05

789.34

0.38

0.53

416.87

View Annually Results

Fedders Electric & Engineering Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

363.6

1737,747.5827.960.563.69143.05

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

186.85

44.697,010.4139.160.48130.8144.13

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

761.9

53.473,018.524.950655.09304.91

B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd

BLKASHYAP

68.36

66.371,541.114.710290.9231.72

Vascon Engineers Ltd

VASCONEQ

52.34

18.381,189.3734.450385.1548.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Fedders Electric & Engineering Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director

Vishal Singhal

Independent Director

Anil Kumar Kaushik

Independent Director

Sanjeev Singhal

Non Executive Director

Rakesh Kumar Singhal

Independent Director

Seema Rastogi

Non Executive Director

SONAL SINGHAL

Executive Director

Ankit Mittal

Registered Office

6 and 6/1 UPSIDC Indl Area,

Sikandrabad,

Uttar Pradesh - 201305

Tel: -

Website: http://www.fedderselectric.com

Email: investor.relations@fedderslloyd.com

Registrar Office

D-153/A 1st Flr,

Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,

New Delhi-110020

Tel: 91-11-26812682

Website: www.skylinerta.com

Email: admin@skylinerta.com/virenr@skylinerta.com

Summary

Fedders Lloyd Corporation, incorporated on Jan. 1957 is engaged in the manufacture of Airconditioners and refrigerators. The company markets its refrigerators under the Zenith brand and air-conditione...
Reports by Fedders Electric & Engineering Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Fedders Electric & Engineering Ltd share price today?

The Fedders Electric & Engineering Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Fedders Electric & Engineering Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Fedders Electric & Engineering Ltd is ₹15.63 Cr. as of 17 Jun ‘19

What is the PE and PB ratio of Fedders Electric & Engineering Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Fedders Electric & Engineering Ltd is 0.42 and 0.03 as of 17 Jun ‘19

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Fedders Electric & Engineering Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Fedders Electric & Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Fedders Electric & Engineering Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 17 Jun ‘19

What is the CAGR of Fedders Electric & Engineering Ltd?

Fedders Electric & Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -42.84%, 3 Years at -60.35%, 1 Year at -91.65%, 6 Month at -70.23%, 3 Month at -46.20% and 1 Month at -17.12%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Fedders Electric & Engineering Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Fedders Electric & Engineering Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

