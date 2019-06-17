iifl-logo
Fedders Electric & Engineering Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Jun-2015Jun-2014

Revenue

1,353.58

1,030.94

1,316.16

1,160.35

yoy growth (%)

31.29

-21.67

13.42

14.25

Raw materials

-1,145.64

-851.87

-1,083.98

-932.24

As % of sales

84.63

82.63

82.35

80.34

Employee costs

-37.32

-28.3

-32.93

-35.32

As % of sales

2.75

2.74

2.5

3.04

Other costs

-64.44

-56.78

-65.76

-45.02

As % of sales (Other Cost)

4.76

5.5

4.99

3.87

Operating profit

106.18

93.99

133.49

147.77

OPM

7.84

9.11

10.14

12.73

Depreciation

-12.92

-9.74

-12.72

-13.48

Interest expense

-64.86

-49.04

-64.25

-72.81

Other income

2.75

4.07

2.94

3.44

Profit before tax

31.14

39.28

59.46

64.91

Taxes

-10.59

-17.7

-19.28

-20.11

Tax rate

-33.99

-45.06

-32.42

-30.97

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

20.55

21.58

40.18

44.8

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

20.56

21.58

40.18

44.81

yoy growth (%)

-4.72

-46.29

-10.33

-9.74

NPM

1.51

2.09

3.05

3.86

