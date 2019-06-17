Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Jun-2015
|Jun-2014
Revenue
1,353.58
1,030.94
1,316.16
1,160.35
yoy growth (%)
31.29
-21.67
13.42
14.25
Raw materials
-1,145.64
-851.87
-1,083.98
-932.24
As % of sales
84.63
82.63
82.35
80.34
Employee costs
-37.32
-28.3
-32.93
-35.32
As % of sales
2.75
2.74
2.5
3.04
Other costs
-64.44
-56.78
-65.76
-45.02
As % of sales (Other Cost)
4.76
5.5
4.99
3.87
Operating profit
106.18
93.99
133.49
147.77
OPM
7.84
9.11
10.14
12.73
Depreciation
-12.92
-9.74
-12.72
-13.48
Interest expense
-64.86
-49.04
-64.25
-72.81
Other income
2.75
4.07
2.94
3.44
Profit before tax
31.14
39.28
59.46
64.91
Taxes
-10.59
-17.7
-19.28
-20.11
Tax rate
-33.99
-45.06
-32.42
-30.97
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
20.55
21.58
40.18
44.8
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
20.56
21.58
40.18
44.81
yoy growth (%)
-4.72
-46.29
-10.33
-9.74
NPM
1.51
2.09
3.05
3.86
