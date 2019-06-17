Fedders Electric & Engineering Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
30
30
30
33.97
Preference Capital
20.4
0
0
0
Reserves
279.24
108.85
86
-721.52
Net Worth
329.64
138.85
116
-687.55
Minority Interest
Debt
55.94
31.97
2.64
787.91
Deferred Tax Liability Net
11.99
11.99
11.99
13.66
Total Liabilities
397.57
182.81
130.63
114.02
Fixed Assets
96.5
67.13
65.9
141.45
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.46
2.09
1.21
1.04
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
296.07
109.58
52.45
-39.44
Inventories
20.45
7.28
7.93
25
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
142.69
63.63
38.04
100.73
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
142.56
51.87
14.1
342.47
Sundry Creditors
-3.38
-5.49
-1.15
-264.53
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-6.25
-7.71
-6.47
-243.12
Cash
1.54
4.01
11.07
10.98
Total Assets
397.57
182.81
130.63
114.02
