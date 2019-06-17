Fedders Electric & Engineering Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Jun-2015
|Jun-2014
Profit before tax
31.14
39.28
59.46
64.91
Depreciation
-12.92
-9.74
-12.72
-13.48
Tax paid
-10.59
-17.7
-19.28
-20.11
Working capital
4.04
-21.56
36.1
113.33
Other operating items
Operating
11.68
-9.72
63.56
144.66
Capital expenditure
8.63
8.12
17.45
11.26
Free cash flow
20.32
-1.6
81.02
155.92
Equity raised
801.42
739.17
656.79
575.36
Investing
0.1
-0.07
0
-0.3
Financing
-46.65
-33.82
-2.34
26.5
Dividends paid
3.39
2.3
3.08
3.07
Net in cash
778.6
705.97
738.55
760.55
