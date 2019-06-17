iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Fedders Electric & Engineering Ltd Cash Flow Statement

4.6
(-4.17%)
Jun 17, 2019|03:23:24 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Fedders Electric & Engineering Ltd

Fedders Electric FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Jun-2015Jun-2014

Profit before tax

31.14

39.28

59.46

64.91

Depreciation

-12.92

-9.74

-12.72

-13.48

Tax paid

-10.59

-17.7

-19.28

-20.11

Working capital

4.04

-21.56

36.1

113.33

Other operating items

Operating

11.68

-9.72

63.56

144.66

Capital expenditure

8.63

8.12

17.45

11.26

Free cash flow

20.32

-1.6

81.02

155.92

Equity raised

801.42

739.17

656.79

575.36

Investing

0.1

-0.07

0

-0.3

Financing

-46.65

-33.82

-2.34

26.5

Dividends paid

3.39

2.3

3.08

3.07

Net in cash

778.6

705.97

738.55

760.55

Fedders Electric : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Fedders Electric & Engineering Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.