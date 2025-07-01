EGM 9 Jun 2025 1 Jul 2025

EGM 01/07/2025 Notice of the 1st Extra-Ordinary General Meeting for the Financial Year 2025-26 of the Company, scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 1st July 2025. Summary of the Proceedings of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 01.07.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/07/2025) Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :03.07.2025)

EGM 24 Dec 2024 16 Jan 2025

Please find enclosed herewith, the Notice of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company scheduled on Thursday, 16th January, 2025 at 3.00 P.M (IST) at the registered office of the Company As per the requirement of Regulation 30- Para A of Part A of Schedule III of Listing Regulations, Summary of the proceedings of the EGM is enclosed herewith. Please find enclosed herewith the consolidated report on Scrutinizer on remote e-voting and electronic voting during the EGM held on 16.01.2025 at 03:00 P.M. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/01/2025)

EGM 2 Jul 2024 25 Jul 2024