Fedders Electric & Engineering Ltd EGM

Fedders Electric CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM9 Jun 20251 Jul 2025
EGM 01/07/2025 Notice of the 1st Extra-Ordinary General Meeting for the Financial Year 2025-26 of the Company, scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 1st July 2025. Summary of the Proceedings of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 01.07.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/07/2025) Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :03.07.2025)
EGM24 Dec 202416 Jan 2025
Please find enclosed herewith, the Notice of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company scheduled on Thursday, 16th January, 2025 at 3.00 P.M (IST) at the registered office of the Company As per the requirement of Regulation 30- Para A of Part A of Schedule III of Listing Regulations, Summary of the proceedings of the EGM is enclosed herewith. Please find enclosed herewith the consolidated report on Scrutinizer on remote e-voting and electronic voting during the EGM held on 16.01.2025 at 03:00 P.M. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/01/2025)
EGM2 Jul 202425 Jul 2024
Extra Ordinary General Meetings (EGM) of the Company scheduled to be held on Thursday, July 25, 2024 ; As per the requirement of Regulation 30 - Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the Listing Regulations, summary of the Proceedings of the EGM is enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.07.2024)

