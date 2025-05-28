Board Meeting 28 May 2025 23 May 2025

Fedders Electric And Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 28th May 2025 at the Registered office of the Company at 6 and 6/1 UPSIDC Industrial Area Sikandrabad District-Bulandshahr - 203205 Uttar Pradesh interalia to consider & approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone) of the Company for the fourth quarter & year ended 31st March 2025. Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 28, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2025)

Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. 16.04.2025

Appointment of Executive- Non Independent Director

In Compliance with the regulations 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Tuesday, 11th February, 2025, has considered, approved and taken on record, inter alia, the following item: Approved & taken on record the Unaudited financial (Standalone) results for the Third Quarter ended December 31st, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of Statutory Auditors thereon. Appointment of M/s Chetna Bhola & Associates, Company Secretary in Practice as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for conducting the secretarial audit for the financial year 2024-25.

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Tuesday, 24th December, 2024, has, inter alia, considered and approved the following which shall be subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company and applicable regulatory authorities as the case may be: 1. To approve the Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting. 2. The Board has proposed to fix 20th December, 2024, Friday as the Cut- Off date for the purpose of determining the name of shareholder(s) for the purpose of dispatch of Notice of EGM along with the details of E-voting to the shareholders. 3. The Board has appointed Ms. Chetna Bhola, Practicing Company Secretary (FCS A41283 / CP 15802), Partner of M/s Chetna Bhola & Associates, Company Secretaries as Scrutinizer to conduct the e-voting process in fair and transparent manner. The Board Meeting commenced at 02:00 P.M and concluded at 03:00 P.M.

we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company, have recommended the appointment of M/S O. Aggarwal & Co., Chartered Accountants, (Firm Regn. No. 005755N), as Statutory Auditors of the Company to fill the casual vacancy caused due to the resignation of M/S Rajiv Malhotra & Associates for the FY 2024-25. The said appointment is pursuant to applicable provisions of the Companies Act 2013 and the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015. The existing/outgoing Auditors have not raised any concern or issue and there is no reason other than as mentioned in their letter.

In Compliance with the regulations 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Tuesday, 12th November, 2024, has considered, approved and taken on record, inter alia, the following item: Approved & taken on record the Unaudited financial (Standalone) results for the Second Quarter and half year ended September 30th, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of Statutory Auditors thereon.

In Compliance with the regulations 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Monday, 12th August, 2024, has considered, approved and taken on record, inter alia, the following items: 1. Approved & taken on record the Unaudited financial (Standalone) results for the First Quarter ended June 30th, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of Statutory Auditors thereon. 2. To approve the Notice for Annual General Meeting. 3. To Fix the Date, Time and Mode of the 68th Annual General Meeting. 4. Appointment of M/s Chetna Bhola & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary (CP No. 15802) as scrutinizer for the process of remote e-voting as well as voting at the AGM in the terms of Section 108 &109 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and other applicable rules and regulations the Board of Directors at its meeting held on today i.e. Friday, 02nd August, 2024, has, inter alia, considered and approved the following items: The Board has accorded its approval/consent for issuance and allotment of 47,64,375 (Forty-Seven Lakhs Sixty Four Thousand and Three Hundred Seventy-Five Only) Redeemable Non-Convertible Cumulative Preference shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each (Rupees Ten Only) at a premium of Rs 70/- aggregating to Rs. 38,11,50,000/-to the Promoter of the Company namely M/s Fedders Holding Limited (Formerly known as IM+ Capitals Limited). The Board Meeting commenced at 12:30 P.M and concluded at 3:15 P.M.

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and other applicable rules and regulations the Board of Directors at its meeting held on today i.e. Tuesday, 31st July, 2024, has, inter alia, considered and approved the following items: The Board has accorded its approval/consent for issuance and allotment of 25,00,000 (Twenty-Five Lakhs Only) Redeemable Non-Convertible Cumulative Preference shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each (Rupees Ten Only) at a premium of Rs 70/- aggregating to Rs. 20,00,00,000/-to the Promoter of the Company namely M/s Fedders Holding Limited (Formerly known as IM+ Capitals Limited). The Board Meeting commenced at 10:30 A.M and concluded at 11:15 A.M.

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and other applicable rules and regulations the Board of Directors at its meeting held on today i.e. Tuesday, 30th July, 2024, has, inter alia, considered and approved the following items: The Board has accorded its approval/consent for issuance and allotment of 29,98,125 (Twenty-Nine Lakhs Ninety-Eight Thousand One Hundred Twenty Five Only) Redeemable Non-Convertible Cumulative Preference shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each (Rupees Ten Only) at a premium of Rs 70/- aggregating to Rs. 23,98,50,000/-to the Promoter of the Company namely M/s Fedders Holding Limited (Formerly known as IM+ Capitals Limited). The Board Meeting commenced at 10:30 A.M and concluded at 11:15 A.M.

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and other applicable rules and regulations the Board of Directors at its meeting held on today i.e. Monday, 29th July, 2024, has, inter alia, considered and approved the following items: The Board has accorded its approval/consent for issuance and allotment of 36,25,000 (Thirty-Six Lakh Twenty-Five Thousand Only) Redeemable Non-Convertible Cumulative Preference shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each (Rupees Ten Only) at a premium of Rs 70/- aggregating to Rs. 29,00,00,000/-to the Promoter of the Company namely M/s Fedders Holding Limited (Formerly known as IM+ Capitals Limited). The Board Meeting commenced at 10:30 A.M and concluded at 12:15 P.M.

