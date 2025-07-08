Fedders Electric & Engineering Ltd Summary

Fedders Lloyd Corporation, incorporated on Jan. 1957 is engaged in the manufacture of Airconditioners and refrigerators. The company markets its refrigerators under the Zenith brand and air-conditioners under Lloyd brand.The company came out with a public issue at a premium of Rs 5 in Jun.94 to set up a new project having the latest and modern facilities to manufacture additional 15,000 air-conditioners & 1,20,000 frost-free refrigerators pa.The company has designed and installed the air-conditioning system for the outdoor broadcasting vans of Doordarshan, refrigerated cabinets for storage of blood, for use by the Defence forces and blood banks.The company entered in an MOU with Norway-based Sorkraft and Canada based S N C Lavalin to jointly develop hydro electric power projects in India. As part of this diversification the company plans to develop 150 MW of power in the next three years. In this regard the company has also shorlisted some location in Himachal Pradesh after extensive feasibility studies.In 1997-98, the company has embarked upon a new project at dist.Sirmour,, Himachal Pradesh for maufacture of window air conditioners and rail mounted packaged units for indian railways.During 1998-99, the company has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in Nepal under the name and style of Reliable Manufacturing Pvt Ltd on 17.09.99.The companys unit at Kalkaji - New Delhi has received ISO 9002 Certificate from Dutch Council for Accreditation (RVA), Netherlands in the year 1999-2000. Companys Kalkaji unit has gone live on BaaN ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) which offers an integrated information management system for the whole organisation and is fast becoming a tool for a modern day enterprise.The company shifted its factory from Kalkaji, New Delhi to NOIDA, UP in compliance to the verdict of the Supremen Court of India Rulling asking the polluting industries to relocate of Industrial Polluting Units.