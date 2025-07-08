Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConstruction
Open₹0.95
Prev. Close₹1
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.09
Day's High₹0.95
Day's Low₹0.95
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-178.42
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)22.67
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
47.72
47.72
47.72
47.72
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4,304.86
-4,241.36
-2,652.49
289.91
Net Worth
-4,257.14
-4,193.64
-2,604.77
337.63
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
169.41
316.04
881.89
1,061.07
yoy growth (%)
-46.39
-64.16
-16.88
-62.35
Raw materials
-3.6
-90.3
-1,398.9
-414.45
As % of sales
2.12
28.57
158.62
39.05
Employee costs
-9.6
-14.13
-27.48
-53.73
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-63.49
-1,588.87
-2,803.47
-922.78
Depreciation
-28.29
-38.1
-44.98
-48.6
Tax paid
0
0
0
99.23
Working capital
-22.73
-526.17
-3,008.75
425.95
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-46.39
-64.16
-16.88
-62.35
Op profit growth
-95.04
-60.26
399.47
-183.39
EBIT growth
-92.9
-59.45
373.15
-189.45
Net profit growth
-96
-43.32
240.41
-1,847.64
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
386.34
982.62
1,687.15
4,126.35
3,139.05
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
386.34
982.62
1,687.15
4,126.35
3,139.05
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
26.44
Other Income
53.97
258.79
42.87
33.62
21.7
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
363.6
|173
|7,747.58
|27.96
|0.56
|3.69
|143.05
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
186.85
|44.69
|7,010.41
|39.16
|0.48
|130.81
|44.13
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
761.9
|53.47
|3,018.52
|4.95
|0
|655.09
|304.91
B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd
BLKASHYAP
68.36
|66.37
|1,541.11
|4.71
|0
|290.92
|31.72
Vascon Engineers Ltd
VASCONEQ
52.34
|18.38
|1,189.37
|34.45
|0
|385.15
|48.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ajit B Kulkarni
Independent Director
Vilas B Parulekar
Non Executive Director
Sunanda D Kulkarni
Shrikant Chamber Phase II 5th,
Flr Next to RK Studio Chembur,
Maharashtra - 400071
Tel: +91-22-3955-9999
Website: http://www.pratibhagroup.com
Email: info@pratibhagroup.com
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in
Summary
Pratibha Industries Limited was incorporated as a public limited company on July 19, 1995. The Company obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business on July 19, 1995.The Company was promoted by Mr....
Reports by Pratibha Industries Ltd
