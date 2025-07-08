iifl-logo
Pratibha Industries Ltd Share Price Live

0.95
(-5.00%)
Jun 17, 2019|12:22:29 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.95
  • Day's High0.95
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close1
  • Day's Low0.95
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.09
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value-178.42
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)22.67
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Pratibha Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

0.95

Prev. Close

1

Turnover(Lac.)

0.09

Day's High

0.95

Day's Low

0.95

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-178.42

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

22.67

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Pratibha Industries Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Pratibha Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Pratibha Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:23 AM
Dec-2018Sep-2018Jun-2018Mar-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 15.70%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 15.70%

Non-Promoter- 57.96%

Institutions: 57.96%

Non-Institutions: 26.33%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Pratibha Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

47.72

47.72

47.72

47.72

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4,304.86

-4,241.36

-2,652.49

289.91

Net Worth

-4,257.14

-4,193.64

-2,604.77

337.63

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

169.41

316.04

881.89

1,061.07

yoy growth (%)

-46.39

-64.16

-16.88

-62.35

Raw materials

-3.6

-90.3

-1,398.9

-414.45

As % of sales

2.12

28.57

158.62

39.05

Employee costs

-9.6

-14.13

-27.48

-53.73

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-63.49

-1,588.87

-2,803.47

-922.78

Depreciation

-28.29

-38.1

-44.98

-48.6

Tax paid

0

0

0

99.23

Working capital

-22.73

-526.17

-3,008.75

425.95

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-46.39

-64.16

-16.88

-62.35

Op profit growth

-95.04

-60.26

399.47

-183.39

EBIT growth

-92.9

-59.45

373.15

-189.45

Net profit growth

-96

-43.32

240.41

-1,847.64

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

386.34

982.62

1,687.15

4,126.35

3,139.05

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

386.34

982.62

1,687.15

4,126.35

3,139.05

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

26.44

Other Income

53.97

258.79

42.87

33.62

21.7

Pratibha Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

363.6

1737,747.5827.960.563.69143.05

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

186.85

44.697,010.4139.160.48130.8144.13

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

761.9

53.473,018.524.950655.09304.91

B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd

BLKASHYAP

68.36

66.371,541.114.710290.9231.72

Vascon Engineers Ltd

VASCONEQ

52.34

18.381,189.3734.450385.1548.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Pratibha Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ajit B Kulkarni

Independent Director

Vilas B Parulekar

Non Executive Director

Sunanda D Kulkarni

Registered Office

Shrikant Chamber Phase II 5th,

Flr Next to RK Studio Chembur,

Maharashtra - 400071

Tel: +91-22-3955-9999

Website: http://www.pratibhagroup.com

Email: info@pratibhagroup.com

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in

Summary

Pratibha Industries Limited was incorporated as a public limited company on July 19, 1995. The Company obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business on July 19, 1995.The Company was promoted by Mr....
Reports by Pratibha Industries Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Pratibha Industries Ltd share price today?

The Pratibha Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹0.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Pratibha Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pratibha Industries Ltd is ₹22.67 Cr. as of 17 Jun ‘19

What is the PE and PB ratio of Pratibha Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Pratibha Industries Ltd is 0 and 0.00 as of 17 Jun ‘19

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Pratibha Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pratibha Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pratibha Industries Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 17 Jun ‘19

What is the CAGR of Pratibha Industries Ltd?

Pratibha Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -55.45%, 3 Years at -68.31%, 1 Year at -73.24%, 6 Month at -55.81%, 3 Month at -36.67% and 1 Month at -13.64%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Pratibha Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Pratibha Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

