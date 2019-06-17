iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Pratibha Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.95
(-5.00%)
Jun 17, 2019|12:22:29 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Pratibha Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

169.41

316.04

881.89

1,061.07

yoy growth (%)

-46.39

-64.16

-16.88

-62.35

Raw materials

-3.6

-90.3

-1,398.9

-414.45

As % of sales

2.12

28.57

158.62

39.05

Employee costs

-9.6

-14.13

-27.48

-53.73

As % of sales

5.67

4.47

3.11

5.06

Other costs

-200.36

-1,103.37

-1,700.03

-1,042.26

As % of sales (Other Cost)

118.27

349.12

192.77

98.22

Operating profit

-44.16

-891.78

-2,244.53

-449.37

OPM

-26.07

-282.17

-254.51

-42.35

Depreciation

-28.29

-38.1

-44.98

-48.6

Interest expense

-1.29

-712.6

-642.5

-466.07

Other income

10.25

53.61

128.55

41.27

Profit before tax

-63.49

-1,588.87

-2,803.47

-922.78

Taxes

0

0

0

99.23

Tax rate

0

0

0

-10.75

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-63.49

-1,588.87

-2,803.47

-823.55

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-63.49

-1,588.87

-2,803.47

-823.55

yoy growth (%)

-96

-43.32

240.41

-1,847.64

NPM

-37.48

-502.73

-317.89

-77.61

Pratibha Industr : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Pratibha Industries Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.