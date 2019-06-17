Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
169.41
316.04
881.89
1,061.07
yoy growth (%)
-46.39
-64.16
-16.88
-62.35
Raw materials
-3.6
-90.3
-1,398.9
-414.45
As % of sales
2.12
28.57
158.62
39.05
Employee costs
-9.6
-14.13
-27.48
-53.73
As % of sales
5.67
4.47
3.11
5.06
Other costs
-200.36
-1,103.37
-1,700.03
-1,042.26
As % of sales (Other Cost)
118.27
349.12
192.77
98.22
Operating profit
-44.16
-891.78
-2,244.53
-449.37
OPM
-26.07
-282.17
-254.51
-42.35
Depreciation
-28.29
-38.1
-44.98
-48.6
Interest expense
-1.29
-712.6
-642.5
-466.07
Other income
10.25
53.61
128.55
41.27
Profit before tax
-63.49
-1,588.87
-2,803.47
-922.78
Taxes
0
0
0
99.23
Tax rate
0
0
0
-10.75
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-63.49
-1,588.87
-2,803.47
-823.55
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-63.49
-1,588.87
-2,803.47
-823.55
yoy growth (%)
-96
-43.32
240.41
-1,847.64
NPM
-37.48
-502.73
-317.89
-77.61
