Pratibha Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.95
(-5.00%)
Jun 17, 2019|12:22:29 PM

Pratibha Industr FINANCIALS

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-63.49

-1,588.87

-2,803.47

-922.78

Depreciation

-28.29

-38.1

-44.98

-48.6

Tax paid

0

0

0

99.23

Working capital

-22.73

-526.17

-3,008.75

425.95

Other operating items

Operating

-114.51

-2,153.14

-5,857.2

-446.2

Capital expenditure

-4.74

-236.97

-61.2

-107.25

Free cash flow

-119.25

-2,390.11

-5,918.4

-553.45

Equity raised

-8,482.72

-5,304.98

440.89

1,868.35

Investing

-23.74

-351.74

349.67

95.02

Financing

2,569.82

3,166.26

2,345.61

4,700.66

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-6,055.9

-4,880.57

-2,782.23

6,110.57

