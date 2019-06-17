Pratibha Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-63.49
-1,588.87
-2,803.47
-922.78
Depreciation
-28.29
-38.1
-44.98
-48.6
Tax paid
0
0
0
99.23
Working capital
-22.73
-526.17
-3,008.75
425.95
Other operating items
Operating
-114.51
-2,153.14
-5,857.2
-446.2
Capital expenditure
-4.74
-236.97
-61.2
-107.25
Free cash flow
-119.25
-2,390.11
-5,918.4
-553.45
Equity raised
-8,482.72
-5,304.98
440.89
1,868.35
Investing
-23.74
-351.74
349.67
95.02
Financing
2,569.82
3,166.26
2,345.61
4,700.66
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-6,055.9
-4,880.57
-2,782.23
6,110.57
