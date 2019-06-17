Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-40.06
-60.68
-41.75
-59.11
Op profit growth
-94.13
-65.19
646.37
-143.75
EBIT growth
-92.32
-62.43
551.15
-147.35
Net profit growth
-96.07
-42.73
236.29
-3,269.06
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-20.19
-206.4
-233.17
-18.19
EBIT margin
-25.91
-202.29
-211.7
-18.93
Net profit margin
-27.42
-418.4
-287.27
-49.75
RoCE
-5.36
-43.46
-55.5
-6.5
RoNW
0.36
11.45
56.94
-46.17
RoA
-1.41
-22.47
-18.82
-4.27
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-2.61
-65.8
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-3.84
-69.34
-120.31
-37.5
Book value per share
-184.41
-181.75
-114
10.12
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.01
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.01
-0.04
-0.28
P/B
0
-0.05
1.05
EV/EBIDTA
-7.35
-2.53
-18.14
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
-0.01
-10.61
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
142.9
148.55
97.79
115.25
Inventory days
2,085.74
1,311.71
890.1
723.51
Creditor days
-364.56
-102.63
-48.6
-143.29
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
26.9
0.99
2.8
0.51
Net debt / equity
-1.23
-1.25
-1.84
18.77
Net debt / op. profit
-116.23
-6.82
-2.18
-14.77
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-1.63
-56.06
-199.23
-42.18
Employee costs
-5.33
-5.25
-4.3
-5.71
Other costs
-113.22
-245.08
-129.64
-70.3
