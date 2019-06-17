iifl-logo
Pratibha Industries Ltd Key Ratios

0.95
(-5.00%)
Jun 17, 2019

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-40.06

-60.68

-41.75

-59.11

Op profit growth

-94.13

-65.19

646.37

-143.75

EBIT growth

-92.32

-62.43

551.15

-147.35

Net profit growth

-96.07

-42.73

236.29

-3,269.06

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-20.19

-206.4

-233.17

-18.19

EBIT margin

-25.91

-202.29

-211.7

-18.93

Net profit margin

-27.42

-418.4

-287.27

-49.75

RoCE

-5.36

-43.46

-55.5

-6.5

RoNW

0.36

11.45

56.94

-46.17

RoA

-1.41

-22.47

-18.82

-4.27

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-2.61

-65.8

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-3.84

-69.34

-120.31

-37.5

Book value per share

-184.41

-181.75

-114

10.12

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.01

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.01

-0.04

-0.28

P/B

0

-0.05

1.05

EV/EBIDTA

-7.35

-2.53

-18.14

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

-0.01

-10.61

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

142.9

148.55

97.79

115.25

Inventory days

2,085.74

1,311.71

890.1

723.51

Creditor days

-364.56

-102.63

-48.6

-143.29

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

26.9

0.99

2.8

0.51

Net debt / equity

-1.23

-1.25

-1.84

18.77

Net debt / op. profit

-116.23

-6.82

-2.18

-14.77

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-1.63

-56.06

-199.23

-42.18

Employee costs

-5.33

-5.25

-4.3

-5.71

Other costs

-113.22

-245.08

-129.64

-70.3

