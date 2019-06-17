Pratibha Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
47.72
47.72
47.72
47.72
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4,304.86
-4,241.36
-2,652.49
289.91
Net Worth
-4,257.14
-4,193.64
-2,604.77
337.63
Minority Interest
Debt
5,040.6
5,016.38
4,639.08
4,308.49
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
84.19
97.3
Total Liabilities
783.46
822.74
2,118.5
4,743.42
Fixed Assets
343.61
376.24
597.33
695.4
Intangible Assets
Investments
485.68
509.42
861.16
511.49
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
84.19
97.3
Networking Capital
-104.73
-92.95
506.48
3,290.4
Inventories
316.57
316.89
340.4
1,690.61
Inventory Days
682.05
365.97
140.88
581.55
Sundry Debtors
66.79
43.01
216.91
242.74
Debtor Days
143.9
49.67
89.77
83.5
Other Current Assets
1,525.91
1,435.36
1,553.29
2,190.43
Sundry Creditors
-168.76
-121.61
-248.74
-263.73
Creditor Days
363.59
140.44
102.94
90.72
Other Current Liabilities
-1,845.24
-1,766.6
-1,355.38
-569.65
Cash
58.89
30.03
69.33
148.82
Total Assets
783.45
822.74
2,118.49
4,743.41
