Pratibha Industries Ltd Summary

Pratibha Industries Limited was incorporated as a public limited company on July 19, 1995. The Company obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business on July 19, 1995.The Company was promoted by Mr. Ajit B. Kulkarni who has very vast experience in the construction industry. The Company has taken over the existing running business of M/s Pratibha Industries, a registered partnership firm in the year 1999-2000Pratibha is a medium sized ISO 9001:2000 certified company engaged in the business of infrastructure development with focus on water supply, sewerage, road construction, mass housing including commercial public utilities like railway station complexes, EPC contracts for oil and gas transmission and pre-cast design cum construction. The Company has been awarded more than 50 projects in last 7 years. The Company has executed various projects for clients like Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), Delhi Jal Board, Akola Municipal Corporation, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Army Housing Welfare Organisation, Indian Railway Welfare Organisation, National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC), Public Work Department - Government of Maharashtra, Karnataka Urban Water Supply and drainage Board, Gujarat Water Supply and Sewerage Board, Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), Maharashtra Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), to name a few.Our Company is professionally managed by well qualified and experienced personnel in all areas including engineering, tendering & estimation, execution & monitoring, finance, administration and human resource.During 2005-06, many major projects such as R R Water Supply Scheme for 84 Villages in Akot & Telhara Tahsil of Akola District, Construction of Railway Offices, finishes to Concourses, subways, forecourt development, electrical work services, landscaping etc at Ghansoli Railway Station complex, Navi mumbai, providing & laying 3000 mm internal diameter M S Rising Main from Amne Bridge to amnepada & from Wakipada to proposed pumping station at Panjrapur and 2400 mm internal diameter M S injection main from existing dome on Additional Arum and connecting the same to M-II & M-III outlet of M B R Yewal including cement mortar lining from inside and allied works and Design and Build clear water transmission main for filling strorage reservoirs in South Delhi for Delhi Jal Board were successfully completed.During the same period the company came out with an Initial Public Offer of Rs.42,85,000 equity shares through 100% Book Building on February 16, 2006 and the offer closed on February 22, 2006During 2006-07,To enlarge and to diversify the activity of the company, the company has ventured into a completely new segment viz building and modernisation of Airports. In this segment, the company has already secured two prestigous Airports viz Amritsar Airport and Ahmedabad Airport from the Airport Authority of India. The company is also in the fray for bidding for airport modernisation/development projects as and when announched by Airport Authority of India. The company has also constructed shopping mall in suburbs of Mumbai as part of its role to play a full fledged infrastructure development company.The company also has entered into strategic alliances and joint ventures with Austrian Company M/S Ostu-Statin for tunnelling and Thailand based M/s Italian-Thai Development Company for Ahmedabad Airport Project.The company has also decided to establish a manufacturing facility for spiral pipes and coating thereof at Wada near Mumbai. The company has started the construction of unit during the financial year at a estimated cost of Rs.81.10 Crores. The project is expected to start commercial production of spiral pipes by end of May, 2007. The coating plant is expected to be operational in the fourth quarter of the financial year.During the year, the company acquired 100% shareholding in Pratibha Infrastructure Private Ltd making it a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.