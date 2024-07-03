Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConstruction
Open₹23.1
Prev. Close₹23.58
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.29
Day's High₹23.1
Day's Low₹23.1
52 Week's High₹24.7
52 Week's Low₹10.8
Book Value₹1.16
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,005.27
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
217.59
217.59
217.59
217.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-68.88
353.76
805.76
1,014.15
Net Worth
148.71
571.35
1,023.35
1,231.74
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
287.71
1,115.98
108.44
249.42
yoy growth (%)
-74.21
929.09
-56.52
-18.47
Raw materials
-236.95
-858.1
124.52
21.56
As % of sales
82.35
76.89
114.82
8.64
Employee costs
-15.57
-20.45
-31.24
-29.39
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-236.72
-117.12
-140.95
-41.77
Depreciation
-4.29
-4.5
-10.79
-8.52
Tax paid
-5.3
24
23.6
6.94
Working capital
-303.91
-1,781.49
326.05
77.12
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-74.21
929.09
-56.52
-18.47
Op profit growth
-225.94
-161.34
-207.79
7.46
EBIT growth
-97.48
-1,220.79
-119.95
-13.33
Net profit growth
159.91
-20.64
236.9
-1,795.28
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
462.19
440.33
898.93
358.15
1,191.43
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
462.19
440.33
898.93
358.15
1,191.43
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
92.8
38.38
18.86
71.47
76.81
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.95
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
249.81
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.9
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.88
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
679.5
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Exec. Director
Pradeep Kumar Jain
Managing Director & CEO
Sanjeev Kumar Jain
Director (Marketing)
Rajeev Jain
Independent Director
Ashok Kumar
Independent Director
Deepa Gupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mandan Mishra
Independent Director
Subhash Chander Setia
Independent Director
Rakshita Shharma
Reports by Parsvnath Developers Ltd
Summary
Parsvnath Developers Limited (PDL) was incorporated on 24 July, 1990. The Parsvnath Group is a marquee real estate brand with a pan-India presence in 37 cities across 13 states. It has been in operation since its establishment in 1990. In its more than four-decade existence, the Company has established an enviable track record in diverse segments of the sector such as Integrated Townships, Residential, Commercial, Retail, DMRC Station Development, Hotel, IT Park, SEZ and Third Party Contracting projects. It was the first company in the sector to integrate and implement quality standards such as ISO 9001, 14001 and OHSAS 18001.The residential housing projects developed by the Company offer customers best amenities in addition to quality construction of multiple configuration units in high-rise apartment blocks, row houses and group housing. It also offers residential plots on sale. The projects that have made a name for the Company in this segment are Parsvnath Edens - Greater Noida, Parsvnath Exotica - Gurugram, Parsvnath Green Ville - Gurugram, Parsvnath La Tropicana - Delhi, Parsvnath Planet - Lucknow and others. In the Integrated Township projects, Parsvnath Group offering includes apartments, villas, group housing, plots, schools, hospitals, retail and commercial units. It has part completed 14 township developments across major cities foremost among them being Ujjain, Dharuhera, Panipat, etc. Among the leading institutions and corporates that operate from the Companys co
Read More
The Parsvnath Developers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹23.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Parsvnath Developers Ltd is ₹1005.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Parsvnath Developers Ltd is 0 and 20.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Parsvnath Developers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Parsvnath Developers Ltd is ₹10.8 and ₹24.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Parsvnath Developers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 60.70%, 3 Years at 0.26%, 1 Year at 118.33%, 6 Month at 79.04%, 3 Month at 22.49% and 1 Month at 35.05%.
