Summary

Parsvnath Developers Limited (PDL) was incorporated on 24 July, 1990. The Parsvnath Group is a marquee real estate brand with a pan-India presence in 37 cities across 13 states. It has been in operation since its establishment in 1990. In its more than four-decade existence, the Company has established an enviable track record in diverse segments of the sector such as Integrated Townships, Residential, Commercial, Retail, DMRC Station Development, Hotel, IT Park, SEZ and Third Party Contracting projects. It was the first company in the sector to integrate and implement quality standards such as ISO 9001, 14001 and OHSAS 18001.The residential housing projects developed by the Company offer customers best amenities in addition to quality construction of multiple configuration units in high-rise apartment blocks, row houses and group housing. It also offers residential plots on sale. The projects that have made a name for the Company in this segment are Parsvnath Edens - Greater Noida, Parsvnath Exotica - Gurugram, Parsvnath Green Ville - Gurugram, Parsvnath La Tropicana - Delhi, Parsvnath Planet - Lucknow and others. In the Integrated Township projects, Parsvnath Group offering includes apartments, villas, group housing, plots, schools, hospitals, retail and commercial units. It has part completed 14 township developments across major cities foremost among them being Ujjain, Dharuhera, Panipat, etc. Among the leading institutions and corporates that operate from the Companys co

