Parsvnath Developers Ltd Share Price

23.1
(-2.04%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:04:55 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

No Records Found

Parsvnath Developers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

23.1

Prev. Close

23.58

Turnover(Lac.)

1.29

Day's High

23.1

Day's Low

23.1

52 Week's High

24.7

52 Week's Low

10.8

Book Value

1.16

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,005.27

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Parsvnath Developers Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Parsvnath Developers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Parsvnath Developers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:25 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.06%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.06%

Non-Promoter- 0.42%

Institutions: 0.42%

Non-Institutions: 33.50%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Parsvnath Developers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

217.59

217.59

217.59

217.59

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-68.88

353.76

805.76

1,014.15

Net Worth

148.71

571.35

1,023.35

1,231.74

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

287.71

1,115.98

108.44

249.42

yoy growth (%)

-74.21

929.09

-56.52

-18.47

Raw materials

-236.95

-858.1

124.52

21.56

As % of sales

82.35

76.89

114.82

8.64

Employee costs

-15.57

-20.45

-31.24

-29.39

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-236.72

-117.12

-140.95

-41.77

Depreciation

-4.29

-4.5

-10.79

-8.52

Tax paid

-5.3

24

23.6

6.94

Working capital

-303.91

-1,781.49

326.05

77.12

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-74.21

929.09

-56.52

-18.47

Op profit growth

-225.94

-161.34

-207.79

7.46

EBIT growth

-97.48

-1,220.79

-119.95

-13.33

Net profit growth

159.91

-20.64

236.9

-1,795.28

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

462.19

440.33

898.93

358.15

1,191.43

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

462.19

440.33

898.93

358.15

1,191.43

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

92.8

38.38

18.86

71.47

76.81

Parsvnath Developers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.95

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

249.81

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.9

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.88

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

679.5

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Parsvnath Developers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Exec. Director

Pradeep Kumar Jain

Managing Director & CEO

Sanjeev Kumar Jain

Director (Marketing)

Rajeev Jain

Independent Director

Ashok Kumar

Independent Director

Deepa Gupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mandan Mishra

Independent Director

Subhash Chander Setia

Independent Director

Rakshita Shharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Parsvnath Developers Ltd

Summary

Parsvnath Developers Limited (PDL) was incorporated on 24 July, 1990. The Parsvnath Group is a marquee real estate brand with a pan-India presence in 37 cities across 13 states. It has been in operation since its establishment in 1990. In its more than four-decade existence, the Company has established an enviable track record in diverse segments of the sector such as Integrated Townships, Residential, Commercial, Retail, DMRC Station Development, Hotel, IT Park, SEZ and Third Party Contracting projects. It was the first company in the sector to integrate and implement quality standards such as ISO 9001, 14001 and OHSAS 18001.The residential housing projects developed by the Company offer customers best amenities in addition to quality construction of multiple configuration units in high-rise apartment blocks, row houses and group housing. It also offers residential plots on sale. The projects that have made a name for the Company in this segment are Parsvnath Edens - Greater Noida, Parsvnath Exotica - Gurugram, Parsvnath Green Ville - Gurugram, Parsvnath La Tropicana - Delhi, Parsvnath Planet - Lucknow and others. In the Integrated Township projects, Parsvnath Group offering includes apartments, villas, group housing, plots, schools, hospitals, retail and commercial units. It has part completed 14 township developments across major cities foremost among them being Ujjain, Dharuhera, Panipat, etc. Among the leading institutions and corporates that operate from the Companys co
Company FAQs

What is the Parsvnath Developers Ltd share price today?

The Parsvnath Developers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹23.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Parsvnath Developers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Parsvnath Developers Ltd is ₹1005.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Parsvnath Developers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Parsvnath Developers Ltd is 0 and 20.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Parsvnath Developers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Parsvnath Developers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Parsvnath Developers Ltd is ₹10.8 and ₹24.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Parsvnath Developers Ltd?

Parsvnath Developers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 60.70%, 3 Years at 0.26%, 1 Year at 118.33%, 6 Month at 79.04%, 3 Month at 22.49% and 1 Month at 35.05%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Parsvnath Developers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Parsvnath Developers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.07 %
Institutions - 0.42 %
Public - 33.51 %

