Parsvnath Developers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

22.63
(-2.03%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:04:33 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

287.71

1,115.98

108.44

249.42

yoy growth (%)

-74.21

929.09

-56.52

-18.47

Raw materials

-236.95

-858.1

124.52

21.56

As % of sales

82.35

76.89

114.82

8.64

Employee costs

-15.57

-20.45

-31.24

-29.39

As % of sales

5.41

1.83

28.81

11.78

Other costs

-77.38

-203.9

-256.34

-190.91

As % of sales (Other Cost)

26.89

18.27

236.38

76.54

Operating profit

-42.2

33.5

-54.62

50.67

OPM

-14.66

3

-50.37

20.31

Depreciation

-4.29

-4.5

-10.79

-8.52

Interest expense

-240.5

-267.92

-127.5

-109.18

Other income

50.28

121.79

51.96

25.25

Profit before tax

-236.72

-117.12

-140.95

-41.77

Taxes

-5.3

24

23.6

6.94

Tax rate

2.24

-20.49

-16.74

-16.62

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-242.02

-93.11

-117.34

-34.83

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-242.02

-93.11

-117.34

-34.83

yoy growth (%)

159.91

-20.64

236.9

-1,795.28

NPM

-84.11

-8.34

-108.21

-13.96

