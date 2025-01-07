Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
287.71
1,115.98
108.44
249.42
yoy growth (%)
-74.21
929.09
-56.52
-18.47
Raw materials
-236.95
-858.1
124.52
21.56
As % of sales
82.35
76.89
114.82
8.64
Employee costs
-15.57
-20.45
-31.24
-29.39
As % of sales
5.41
1.83
28.81
11.78
Other costs
-77.38
-203.9
-256.34
-190.91
As % of sales (Other Cost)
26.89
18.27
236.38
76.54
Operating profit
-42.2
33.5
-54.62
50.67
OPM
-14.66
3
-50.37
20.31
Depreciation
-4.29
-4.5
-10.79
-8.52
Interest expense
-240.5
-267.92
-127.5
-109.18
Other income
50.28
121.79
51.96
25.25
Profit before tax
-236.72
-117.12
-140.95
-41.77
Taxes
-5.3
24
23.6
6.94
Tax rate
2.24
-20.49
-16.74
-16.62
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-242.02
-93.11
-117.34
-34.83
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-242.02
-93.11
-117.34
-34.83
yoy growth (%)
159.91
-20.64
236.9
-1,795.28
NPM
-84.11
-8.34
-108.21
-13.96
