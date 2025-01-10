Parsvnath Developers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
217.59
217.59
217.59
217.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-68.88
353.76
805.76
1,014.15
Net Worth
148.71
571.35
1,023.35
1,231.74
Minority Interest
Debt
926.66
1,072.05
1,378.81
1,538.03
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.22
3.22
2.78
2.78
Total Liabilities
1,078.59
1,646.62
2,404.94
2,772.55
Fixed Assets
260.28
185.94
183.64
638.34
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,268.8
1,057.82
861.66
852.77
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.22
80.94
165.35
165.35
Networking Capital
-512.01
257.31
1,135.73
1,047.96
Inventories
1,829.64
2,032.79
2,356.04
2,942.14
Inventory Days
3,732.4
Sundry Debtors
185.69
279.56
276.03
313.17
Debtor Days
397.28
Other Current Assets
547.77
949.82
1,443.12
1,191.76
Sundry Creditors
-684.57
-844.63
-816.29
-824.87
Creditor Days
1,046.43
Other Current Liabilities
-2,390.54
-2,160.23
-2,123.17
-2,574.24
Cash
58.3
64.61
58.57
68.11
Total Assets
1,078.59
1,646.62
2,404.95
2,772.53
