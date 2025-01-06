Parsvnath Developers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-236.72
-117.12
-140.95
-41.77
Depreciation
-4.29
-4.5
-10.79
-8.52
Tax paid
-5.3
24
23.6
6.94
Working capital
-303.91
-1,781.49
326.05
77.12
Other operating items
Operating
-550.23
-1,879.11
197.9
33.76
Capital expenditure
1.82
-30.09
-0.09
95.2
Free cash flow
-548.4
-1,909.2
197.8
128.96
Equity raised
2,511.85
3,572.52
4,682.52
4,752.75
Investing
37.92
287.19
-6.69
3.5
Financing
364.88
-643.96
483.64
289.85
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
2,366.25
1,306.55
5,357.28
5,175.06
