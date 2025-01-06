iifl-logo-icon 1
Parsvnath Developers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

23.1
(-2.04%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:56 PM

Parsvnath Devl. FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-236.72

-117.12

-140.95

-41.77

Depreciation

-4.29

-4.5

-10.79

-8.52

Tax paid

-5.3

24

23.6

6.94

Working capital

-303.91

-1,781.49

326.05

77.12

Other operating items

Operating

-550.23

-1,879.11

197.9

33.76

Capital expenditure

1.82

-30.09

-0.09

95.2

Free cash flow

-548.4

-1,909.2

197.8

128.96

Equity raised

2,511.85

3,572.52

4,682.52

4,752.75

Investing

37.92

287.19

-6.69

3.5

Financing

364.88

-643.96

483.64

289.85

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

2,366.25

1,306.55

5,357.28

5,175.06

